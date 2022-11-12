Italy claim first win over Australia

Two tries from full-back Ange Capuozzo helped down the Wallabies. 
Italy claim first win over Australia

MAN AT WORK: Ange Capuozzo scored two tries as Italy secured an historic win against Australia. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 15:51
PA Sport Staff

Italy registered a historic first win over Australia after stunning the Wallabies 28-27 in Florence.

Two tries from full-back Ange Capuozzo helped steer Italy to victory, with a much-changed Australia side unable to deny them right at the death as debutant Ben Donaldson’s conversion attempt whistled past the post.

It is Italy’s maiden triumph in 19 meetings with Australia and leaves them with two wins from two so far in the Autumn Nations Series following their success over Samoa.

However, the loss is a concern for the touring Wallabies who have now suffered back-to-back defeats after also being edged out by one point against France in Paris last weekend.

Australia trailed 17-3 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi after Pierre Bruno and Capuozzo both touched down for the Azzurri, but Tom Wright pulled one back to reduce Italy’s advantage to 17-8 at the break.

Fraser McReight scored four minutes after the break to help cut the gap further, but Capuozzo soon went over for his second try of the game after bursting through the Australian defence and touching down in the right corner.

Tom Robertson soon added a third try for the Wallabies to give them a lifeline and Cadeyrn Neville crossed at the very end of the match, but Donaldson was unable to convert as Italy held on for a famous win.

More in this section

New Zealand v England - Women's Rugby World Cup - Final - Eden Park Sport is cruel – Sarah Hunter gutted after England lose World Cup final
New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup
Levani Botia scores a try that is disallowed due to an advantage 5/11/2022 Three Fiji players to watch against Ireland
ItalyPlace: UK
<p>RAISING A GALLOP: Nick Timoney of Ireland makes a break. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Timoney double helps Ireland get the job done in scrappy Fiji battle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.264 s