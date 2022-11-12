IRFU CEO confident union can manage €29m hole created by Covid

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts admits that the Covid pandemic leaves the union with close to a €30m hole in its finances but one that he is confident they will be able to manage in the coming years.

The body was in a healthy financial state prior to 2020 with net assets and cash reserves both in and around the €100m mark but the last few years have impacted all national governing bodies regardless of previous standing.

Potts, speaking ahead of the union’s AGM yesterday, announced that their finances had “stabilised” after the pandemic period with an expected deficit of €4.9m actually turning out to be a surplus of €5.9m for the last financial year.

That contrasts with a combined loss of almost €47m over the preceding two years and owes to the earlier-than-expected opening of grounds to full attendances last November and a government Covid assistance injection of €18m.

Also included in the latest figures was the “exceptional item of €44.6m” which relates to the proceeds to be received across a five-year period from the deal done between the Six Nations and private equity firm CVC.

Potts stressed the significance of receiving that income at such a difficult time but referenced the flip side which is a permanent reduction by 14% of the IRFU’s future takings from the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series takings.

A cash balance sum of €66m in the books for the year includes the receipt of the most recent ten-year ticket and corporate box renewals for the Aviva Stadium, plus the €19m received to date in respect of the CVC transaction.

If that figure looks healthy on paper then it needs to be digested in the context of a €94.4m sum included in a deferred ticket fund. This total reflects the monies that the union has received in advance for matches over the next nine years, which is then released into the accounts each year over the lifetime of the ticket or box sold.

That’s a difference of €28.4m.

“In simple terms, it is a hole,” Potts agreed. “We will have to manage. The hole was caused by Covid-19 and keeping operations and provinces going, in addition to the various cost-cutting programmes and redundancies we had, which haven’t been reinstated.

“Our cost base has already been impacted permanently but there is effectively a hole in the cash but we believe we can manage. But that’s why it’s vitally important that we operate on a sustainable basis, not just ourselves but the provinces as well, that’s the key.” The latest accounts, up to July of this year, lay bare the disruption that the pandemic caused. Sponsorship is up from €2.6m to €12.7m as agreements were reactivated, professional games costs have shrunk from €68.1m to €60.5m as the extra costs that came with operating through Covid have been left behind.

Plenty of costs have risen as the game re-opened as well. An added spend of €7m has gone into the elite player development programme, the domestic rugby programme and administration alone while rising inflation is another concern.

The union also committed this year to an extra €2m spend on the women’s game which, Potts revealed, will have to be sourced from external sources, but he was adamant that “we will make this happen” as that side of the game grows.

“The key for us in Irish rugby is we live within our means. We are forecasting deficits over the coming three years, but that's on the expectation that after three years there should be an uplift in broadcast revenues in the next cycle from the Six Nations. If that doesn't happen, we'll have to look at our cost base again.”