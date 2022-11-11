Fiji boss Vern Cotter says Test will be used as ‘training session’ by Ireland

The Flying Fijians have never beaten the nation currently top of the world rankings.
Fiji boss Vern Cotter says Test will be used as ‘training session’ by Ireland

ON TOUR: Fiji head coach Vern Cotter is preparing for Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 11:29
Ed Elliot, PA, Dublin

Fiji boss Vern Cotter has suggested Saturday’s Test match in Dublin is nothing more than a “training session” to hosts Ireland due to their focus being on greater challenges.

Andy Farrell’s side go into the middle game of their autumn campaign having downed world champions South Africa and with Australia on the horizon.

The Flying Fijians have never beaten the nation currently top of the world rankings, losing each of the four previous meetings.

Head coach Cotter, who has made three personnel changes following last weekend’s defeat to Scotland, talked down the prospect of snapping that run, suggesting the game is a learning exercise opposed to a genuine contest.

“We will have to step up against Ireland,” he said, according to fijirugby.com.

“The game against South Africa has given them an enormous amount of confidence and they are barely looking at us because they have Australia the week after.

“For them, it’s just a training session and for us, it’s a game where we can learn so we will use this opportunity to get better.”

Cotter has recalled Teti Tela in place of Vilimoni Botitu at fly-half following the 28-12 loss at Murrayfield, while lock Isoa Nasilasila comes in for Temo Mayanavanua.

Seta Tuicuvu moves to full-back to fill the void left by the injured Kini Murimurivalu, giving Jiuta Wainiqolo an opportunity on the right wing.

Fiji team: S Tuicuvu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu, K Ravouvou, V Habosi; T Tela, F Lomani; E Mawi, S Matavesi, M Saulo, I Nasilasila, R L Rotuisolia, A Tuisue, L Botia, V Mata.

Replacements: M Dolokoto, L Natave, L Atalifo, A Ratuniyarawa, J Dyer, S Kuruvoli, B Volavola, A Cocagi.

More in this section

Munster v South Africa Select XV 'That is going to give us a shot in the arm' - Rowntree savours Springbok scalp
Antoine Frisch takes to the field 10/11/2022 After an electric night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, what's next for the people's stadium?
Ireland Rugby Media Conference Andy Farrell: 'Joey Carbery is coming on nicely, he deserves his chance'
IrelandFijiPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>RUNAROUND: South Africa A's Sazi Sandi tackles Ben Healy of Munster. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

'Embarrassing for the Springbok brand' - how the South African media reacted to Munster's big win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s