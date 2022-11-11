Andy Farrell: ‘Test match places have to be earned’

Andy Farrell has challenged his players to grasp the opportunity afforded to them this week when a much-changed Ireland side takes on Fiji in the second of their November internationals at Lansdowne Road.

The head coach makes nine changes to the starting side that accounted for the Springboks six days ago and five more alterations have been fashioned on the bench. There is opportunity and peril in that.

So many moving parts are a challenge in itself. Farrell made the same number of switches this time two years ago when Georgia were the visitors to Dublin and Ireland were well off the pace in registering a 23-10 win.

The team, and the squad in general, has come on in spades since, but the main man admitted that the decision to sprinkle his 23 with no little experience was down partly to planning and partly to an unimpressive performance by the ‘A’ team in losing 47-19 to an All Blacks XV at the RDS last week.

“There is a bit of both in that. Test matches are not gimmes. Certainly at this stage, Test matches have to be earned. Of course, there are certain circumstances with injuries and opportunities and being in the right place at the right time, and getting your run right etc, but people don't just get a Test match when they're not performing at their best etc. There is definitely an element of that.”

Farrell made the additional point that there have been no shortage of opportunities to make a move: three Emerging Ireland games, two against the Maoris and that ‘A’ disappointment. Chances have to be taken, he said. “And some lads, we are interested to see how they handle that this week.” There is no panic button at play.

Irish rugby can’t afford to discard or overlook too many players on the basis of one or two disappointing collective or individual efforts and Farrell has still seen fit to name seven of those ‘A’ players from last week in his squad for this one.

Two of them will start: Nick Timoney at openside and Jeremy Loughnane at loosehead.

Joe Schmidt ran a mile from praising individual players. Not Farrell. He embraces the chance but he was especially effusive about Loughman ahead of the Munster player’s debut. If it wasn’t the potential in his all-round game it was his mental strength, his fine hands, general awareness and his ability in the scrum.

“He could add to our game, you know? He gets his opportunity to show that. He's powerful, unbelievably powerful. His scrummaging has come on no end over the last six months. He has a lot of power and he could add to our game and if he gets his opportunity he could be able to show that.”

Injuries, as always, have played their part in fashioning the side. Farrell explained that Sexton is “banged up” with a bad dead leg while Josh van der Flier, James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter are others in casualty this week.

Some are impact injuries that should clear up in the short-term but there was an acknowledgment that others are “serious enough”.

He offered no more information than that, but it does seem that a handful of key men will struggle to make the Wallaby game next week.

That’s for then.

There are points of interest in every department this week and the team's youth and inexperience is evident in a combined cap count of just 322 for the starting XV. A dozen of the 23 have earned less than ten appearances to date. Cian Healy has almost the same number of caps as 16 of his colleagues combined.

Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast will surely make debuts off the bench – the latter covers lock and back row – and Jimmy O’Brien’s audition at full-back will be fascinating, but Joey Carbery’s latest stint in the out-half hotseat remains the most pertinent of boxes that need ticking.

The Athy man has 36 caps now but only ten of them in the No.10 shirt and three of which have come against ‘top’ opposition. There is a strong argument to be made that he should get another against Australia next week but that won’t hold water without a display of some note here.

“I spoke to you plenty about it before, selection isn’t in my hands, it’s in their hands,” said the head coach. “Performance matters, it definitely does. It matters to the players, the lads taking the field. They need to know people are being selected because of their performances etc.

“Like I said to you before, Johnny is not going to step back and let people overtake him just for the sake of it. It’s up to everyone who is pushing him to push on through and, when you get an opportunity, take it with both hands.”