France stick with tried and tested for Springboks showdown

Les Bleus have made just two changes to the bench for the visit of South Africa.
France's head coach Fabien Galthie looks on behind France's scrum half Antoine Dupont during a training session in Marcoussis, south of Paris this week. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 11:49
Cian Locke

France boss Fabien Galthié has selected an unchanged team for the game against the world champions South Africa this weekend. 

The sides meet in a much-anticipated clash in Marseille on Saturday. 

France beat the Wallabies last time out while the Springboks were defeated by Ireland in Dublin. 

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack will lead the French efforts while Jonathan Danty keeps his place in the centre alongside Gael Fickou. The only changes are on the bench with loosehead Reda Wardi named as a replacement instead of Dany Priso and Bastien Chalureau takes Kilian Geraci's spot.

