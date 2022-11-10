Tomas O'Leary: Munster young guns need to throw the shackles off. It's a shot at nothing. 

Tomas O’Leary has high hopes that Munster’s young guns will rise to the occasion and play their part in a history-making night against South Africa A at Pairc Ui Chaoimh tonight.

The former Munster and Ireland scrum-half is relishing the opportunity to watch rugby at a stadium into which he followed the footsteps of his father Seanie O’Leary by representing the Cork hurlers as a minor Munster and All-Ireland title winner.

And he believes that a young and injury-hit side currently struggling in the BKT United Rugby Championship has a “free shot” against a seasoned touring side with 14 capped Springboks in their matchday squad.

“At the moment, there's an inexperienced group most likely to take the pitch tomorrow night. I think with that, it eases the pressure,” O’Leary said yesterday as he previewed the game with match sponsors Pinergy.

“There’s no expectation. And I guess there's no pressure with league points, no pressure with European Cup qualification. So I think it's almost a free shot for the lads and if I was a young kid coming into play and represent my home province, and I was early in my career, I'd be frothing at the mouth with the possibility of pitching myself against internationals.

“So it’s a shot at nothing for these young kids to show what they can do. Hopefully they'll play without fear and with a bit of abandon, and I think these games in the past, and you look at Munster versus Australia (in November 2010), played in shocking conditions but it was a young Munster side, again inexperienced and they kind of played almost above themselves.

"You’d hope that these guys, one or two of them, can just play with abandon and put up their hand and make a name for themselves and say to Graham Rowntree, say to Munster management that you should be looking at me week in, week out.

“I think the lads will walk into a full Pairc Ui Chaoimh and hopefully that will inspire them. It’s something not many rugby players have ever had the chance to do and the more established Munster lads will look on with a bit of envy and would love to be playing there themselves.

“So hopefully the atmosphere will generate an energy and generate a performance for Munster.”

O’Leary also urged Ben Healy to seize his opportunity to impress as Munster number 10 tonight after he was named by head coach Rowntree for this evening’s historic encounter.

He believes the Tipperary-born playmaker has a tailor-made chance to prove his worth and answer the challenge thrown at him by rival number 10 Jack Crowley, who has shown some electric form in recent weeks and has been called into the Ireland Test squad this week.

O’Leary has been tracking Healy’s progress since he led Glenstal Abbey to their first Munster Senior Schools Cup in 2018 and said: “He’s mixed the very good with the tougher times at 10, but again that’s a part of the learning curve being a half-back with Munster. His kicking generally off the tee is excellent, and his confidence to step up and take those kicks is very admirable. And now he’s in a battle for his place with Crowley and (Joey) Carbery.

“He hasn’t shirked that. You can see he’s a guy who wants the ball… He has ability, but at the moment I think Jack is probably more of a rounded player. This is an opportunity now for Ben to step up again and remind the Munster management that he should be the incumbent number 10. And it’s a massive opportunity for him to put his stamp on this team.”