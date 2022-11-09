Pairc clash a chance for Bok fringe players to stake World Cup claim

Thursday's Springbok Select XV clash against Munster is both a chance to rekindle some old school 'touring' spirit but more importantly to expose some South African players to the green and gold jersey in an international arena.

It’s not a Test and the bulk of the squad chosen by Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick for this match, will not see Test action any time soon.

But it’s about a bigger picture – of providing players with some version of rugby playing institutional memory. Some will be fringe players at Rugby World Cup 2023 and some will be on standby.

Playing against Munster at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, wearing your national colours will elevate this game several notches above a United Rugby Championship contest in terms of intensity and meaning. It might not be a Test, but the 23 players sent out to face Munster are representing their country and they must deliver.

After the Springboks lost 19-16 to Ireland on Saturday, the stakes have also risen slightly. The outcome of the Test at Aviva was never going to influence the selection of the SA ‘A’ side, but it has provided extra incentive. It’s a chance for the SA touring group to leave Ireland with something and for players to send out a message that they are capable of filling one of the seven or eight World Cup places still under discussion.

But it’s also an opportunity for Munster to raise the Irish flag even higher after the Test team claimed the world champions’ scalp.

Stick has chosen 14 capped Springboks for the match – this is not a mug team – although it’s also a team that has never played together. It’s a tip of the cap to Munster and the club’s standing that South Africa has sent such a strong team for the fourth-ever clash between the sides and the first in the professional era.

Flyhalf Johan Goosen’s display will be of particular interest, especially as the Stormers’ Manie Libbok is set for a Test debut against France on Saturday.

Goosen is a versatile player who can operate at fullback. But it will be his goal-kicking that receives the most scrutiny. It’s an area of concern for the Boks as the gap between Handre Pollard and the rest in this discipline is wide.

Goosen, is a respectable goal-kicker, has Test pedigree and is a gifted, if slightly flaky playmaker. He’s capable of the sublime and the ridiculous in quick succession. Or to be accurate, he was capable of those two traits. Under Jake White at the Bulls, he seems to have become a steadier, and therefore less spectacular player.

As for the rest, it’s littered with quality players and rising youngsters.

Aphelele Fassi (full back), Cornal Hendriks (centre), Goosen (flyhalf) and Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) are the capped Boks in the backline, while Jean-Luc du Preez (No 8), Elrigh Louw (flank), Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins (both locks) and the entire front row of Thomas du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props) and Joseph Dweba (hooker) are Test capped.

OLD FRIENDS: Former Munster player Thomas du Toit will captain the touring side.

Reserve hooker Andre-Hugo Venter from the Stormers, is the son of the great Bok flank Andre, who is, unfortunately, wheelchair ridden these days. Andre senior suffers from a condition known as Transverse myelitis (TM), a rare neurological condition wherein the spinal cord is inflamed.

There are a further three Springboks on the replacements bench in Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf).

The backline will be boosted by exciting Stormers wings Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg. Former Junior Springbok captain Phepsi Buthelezi will start in a strong loose trio with Louw and Jean-Luc du Preez.

Stick’s bench also features exciting young players in Venter, Simphiwe Matanzima and Sazi Sandi (both props) among the forwards, with former Junior Springboks Sanele Nohamba and Gianni Lombard (both utility backs) as backline cover.

“We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected, and we are confident that with this thrilling blend of experienced and young players who have what it takes to perform against Munster,” said Stick. “One of the main reasons for selecting SA ‘A’ and Springbok teams for the year-end tour was to cast our net as wide as possible to test our player depth less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup, while also giving as many players as possible top-class game time.

“Most of these players have either been in the Springbok squad in the last two seasons, or they have been on our radar, so this is an ideal opportunity to see them in action against what will be a physical and challenging encounter.”

While the tourists will be short of game time as a collective, they spent last week preparing with the Boks in Dublin and were part of a pre-tour training camp. They’re as well prepared as possible without having played together.

“The coaches, players and team management know what is expected of them and we are working hard to implement our structures as effectively and efficiently as possible, and I have no doubt we will be a tight unit by the time we take the field,” Stick said.

“Munster are one of the top club teams and they balance their physicality with exciting backline play, so we are going to be tested thoroughly.

“But every one of our players will also want to make the most of this opportunity to throw their names in the hat for World Cup selection, which will serve as an extra motivational factor to showcase their talent.”