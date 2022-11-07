South Africa win gives Andy Farrell plenty of wriggle room

And breathe… Last Saturday’s defeat of the Springboks hasn’t just put to bed the notion that this Ireland team can’t get it done against the biggest and baddest out there. It allows Andy Farrell to go about his business this next two weeks secure in the knowledge that he can point to the November opener regardless of what happens next.

Momentum isn’t to be taken for granted. See to Fiji and Australia over the course of the next two Saturdays and it would make for an Olympic-class springboard from which to launch into the 2023 Six Nations and the World Cup that lies in wait beyond the boundaries of next summer.

But Farrell knows that there is more to it than that.

He was a key player in the Joe Schmidt backroom team this time four years ago when Ireland sandwiched saunters against Italy and the USA with statement wins over Argentina and the All Blacks. Three months later and they were ‘broken’ by England and all the king’s horses couldn’t put them back together again in time for Japan 2019.

The Ireland head coach has given ample evidence of other lessons learned since. Schmidt’s erstwhile successful blueprint – on and off the pitch – has been replaced by a more relaxed off-field environment and a more flexible and multi-faceted game plan, and everything about this team screams onwards and upwards.

Johnny Sexton has described the 19-16 win over the Boks as nothing more than a good start and the addition of two Maori games, a three-game Emerging Ireland tour and an RDS date with an All-Black XV show the lengths to which Farrell is determined to go to add depth to his playing base.

This is another perfect opportunity.

If the comprehensive defeat to the New Zealand second-string last Friday softened a few coughs then there are still ample candidates from which to choose as the brains trust ponders what is expected to be wholesale changes against a visiting side that will be bettered prepped than last week when they fell away in defeat to Scotland.

There is no real road map to predict how Farrell will play this. Last autumn’s ‘easiest’ game was a meeting first up with a Japan team that had given Ireland plenty of problems in previous meetings and a noticeably strong side put 60 on the Brave Blossoms in preparation for the All Blacks a week later.

Go back another 12 months and it was Georgia at the fag end of November. Farrell made nine personnel changes and three positional tweaks that day and Ireland only stuttered to a 23-10 win so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his latest selection of wannabees buttressed by a good sprinkling of regulars.

Auditions aren’t the only consideration either.

Iain Henderson returns to the squad this week and has yet to play this season, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan only got their campaigns going against the Springboks, Jacob Stockdale looked rusty at the RDS after his injury issues and Stuart McCloskey, if fit, will be chomping at the bit for another go after departing early on Saturday.

The update on McCloskey was positive yesterday with the Ulsterman due to train this week.

Bangs and bruises will inevitably open the door up for some. News that Conor Murray will miss the next two games with the groin injury that forced him off during his 100th cap at the weekend brings Craig Casey further into the reckoning while Caolin Blade has been added as a third nine to the 39-man gathering.

Johnny Sexton picked up a dead leg against South Africa and surely won’t be considered here anyway. That means a start for Joey Carbery with his Munster colleague Jack Crowley, one of the few promoted from that ‘A’ side, as the only other out-half. Ciaran Frawley is absent with a knee injury.

Jimmy O’Brien put himself in the good books with an impressive showing off the bench against the world champions when pressganged into a relatively unfamiliar midfield role and Finlay Bealham has to be nailed-on for a rare start at tighthead after his own big cameo three days ago.

Bealham has started only four of his 26 games for Ireland, the last of them against Japan 16 months ago, and it isn’t just his fan club in Galway now that will be calling for him to be given further scope to grow in this green jersey. So, plenty to ponder for Farrell, but plenty of leg room too.