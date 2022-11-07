Mack Hansen: Cheslin Kolbe tackle 'looked worse than it was'

Mack Hansen has played down Cheslin Kolbe’s dangerous tip tackle that somehow cost the South African full-back only ten minutes in the sinbin.

There were 17 minutes on the clock when Kolbe and Pieter Steph Du Toit combined to stop Hansen in his tracks before the Toulouse player altered his grip and clearly caused the Irish player to go above the horizontal and fall head-down towards the turf.

That Hansen didn’t fall on his head owed to the Connacht man’s dexterity and quick thinking rather than anything else and yet Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli failed to reach for a red card after such an obvious breach of Law 9.18.

That the official justified yellow on the grounds of the result rather than the action, using the manner of the fall rather than the means of the foul, goes entirely against the notion of one player’s duty of care to another on the field.

Du Toit hardly seemed to enter the conversation at all but Hansen was able to continue on after the incident, scoring a crucial 50th-minute try before sharing his thoughts on what he was thinking as the referee dealt with Kolbe.

“I hope he gets a red card, that was pretty much it! Just because he's one of the best players in the world. Looking at it on the screen, it wasn't malicious at all. It actually looked worse than it was. He didn't drive me by any means.”

Hansen went as far as to describe Kolbe, who apologised later, as unlucky but rugby shouldn’t still be at this stage of such leniency given everything we now know about concussion and its prevalence in modern contact sports.

That’s all above Hansen’s pay grade. The Connacht winger had good reason to be magnanimous and forgiving in the wake of the 19-16 win two days ago given the manner of the win and the quality of the opposition.

And this wasn’t a full-strength Irish side.

Consider the backline that finished this game for Andy Farrell. Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park were playing their first games of the season, Jimmy O’Brien was out of position on his debut while Hansen and Rob Baloucoune had eight caps between them.

“Yeah, that kind of just shows the depth that we’re building here as well. Jimmy O’Brien was able to come on and make his debut at 13 - and I don’t think he played 13 for a long time - and he just came in seamlessly and played unbelievably.

“So there are a lot of players that we can count on,” Hansen explained. “Even the guys who played (for the ‘A’ team against an All Blacks XV on Friday) night as well, they are very close to pushing for those spots.

“That’s the best thing about this squad, we’re constantly under pressure to perform or you won’t be there the next week otherwise. It was tough to see a couple of people go throughout the week but we adapt and move forward.”