New Zealand's mix of proven quality and youthful exuberance a dangerous cocktail for Ireland 'A'

Appetisers don’t come any more appealing than this. The meeting of the reigning world champions and the top-ranked team in the game was always going to dominate the debate this week but the prospect of any game against a side with a silver fern on its chest is never to be overlooked.

This is a first-ever fixture for a New Zealand ‘XV’ side, it’s advent demonstrating that it isn’t just Ireland and Andy Farrell that is looking to do things a bit differently and create the sort of undersoil conditions that should allow more players to prosper further down the line. Maybe even in time for the next World Cup.

“New Zealand is in a bit of a space at the moment where some results haven’t gone our way and we have had to really rethink things and what we have done in the past isn’t working as well as it has done,” said the tourists coach Leon MacDonald, a decorated All Black in his day.

“So we have to revitalise our game in certain ways and this is a great challenge for us. This is a great team for us to be able to do stuff as well. The pressure is not quite the same as the All Blacks get in terms of results so hopefully they will be able to try some things in the grass and that is pretty exciting as well.”

Andy Farrell has said much the same this week.

The Ireland head coach has already flung the net far and wide by hitching two Maori games onto last summer’s tour to New Zealand, and via the Emerging Ireland venture to South Africa that delivered three wins but, more importantly, a host of lessons for the players and coaches involved.

For those on show here, the immediate hope will be that they can push their claims for some involvement when Fiji come to Dublin next week and, while some will be disappointed not to be on duty on Saturday, there is no doubt that a run-out against an All Black select is a decent consolation prize.

If individual progression is the focal point then Ireland’s hopefuls are much better served by their collective lead-in with the hosts training with their senior counterparts since last Monday and a dozen of the starters having featured in those two Maori contests just a few short months ago.

The Kiwis have been more disjointed with a handful of players moving up and down between the senior and ‘A’ camps and little or no common background between them to speak of. Only four of the starting side featured for the Maoris against Ireland in the summer and there is little in the way of club combinations to act as a glue either.

“There is a really nice mix,” said MacDonald. “Getting a couple of the older guys back from the All Blacks, Patrick Tuipulotu and Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck), Damian McKenzie has been around for a long time, so a nice mix of experience there.

“We've got TJ Perenara here as well, who has been a really good leader for us, and then you mix it up with some younger guys who are just finding their feet in Super Rugby really, but who have got a lot of potential and guys we see have a future in the game.”

This is unquestionably a stronger side than the Maoris selection but the days of Irish players puffing out their cheeks and raising their eyebrows in alarm at the sight of a New Zealand teamsheet should be long gone.

Ireland have eight players with senior experience in their ranks against the opposition’s seven and, if they lack the sort of experience that Tuipulotu, McKenzie and Perenara bring to key positions, there is plenty to like about a Ciaran Frawley/Craig Casey half-back pairing, an exciting backline and obvious potential up front.

MacDonald was certainly impressed in the summer.

“They were fantastic I thought, (both) the top team and the 'A' team that beat the Maori in the second game. Obviously in the first game they were finding their feet, but man, by the time they hit the second game they were in full flight and scored some great tries.

“They very much looked like a version of the top team, which is obviously number one in the world. So, it's a great challenge for us to come over to the northern hemisphere and play the number one ranked team, or the equivalent of. It’s brilliant. It's what we need.”