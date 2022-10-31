Marty Moore surprised and delighted by Ireland A call

Marty Moore’s form in the Ulster front row has had some observers expecting a return to the Ireland Test set-up but seven years on from his last cap, the experienced tighthead will happily settle for involvement in this Friday’s A clash with an All Blacks XV.

Moore earned the man of the match award in Ulster’s BKT URC victory at Munster on Saturday, on the eve of his return to an Ireland camp, albeit for a week with Ireland A.

The 31-year-old’s 10th and most recent Test appearance came in the 2015 Six Nations before a move to Wasps consigned him to the international wilderness as Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter came to dominate selection following Mike Ross’s retirement.

His form of late at Ulster suggests he should be disappointed not to be in the Test squad, with Furlong, Finlay Bealham and provincial team-mate Tom O’Toole the chosen ones now Porter has reverted to loosehead but Moore said: "I didn’t expect to be in either squad, if I'm going to be perfectly honest.

“Just the opportunity to play rugby as close to the top level as possible is something - whether it was a game like tonight or a European Cup or obviously an A game - to be as close as possible to Test match rugby is something I'll grab with both hands and hopefully get a good hit out next weekend.

“I would have been sitting at home and training so it's definitely the better option.”

Moore even put in an 80-minute shift at tighthead during the 15-14 win at Munster on Saturday and was relieved to have finally got some game-time after missing the opening match of Ulster’s South African tour, a win at the Lions in Johannesburg, and then seeing the second game at the Sharks postponed due to widespread illness in the tourists’ camp.

“It's rarely ever 80 mins but on the back of it (Ulster’s disruptions) I'm glad.

“I needed as many mins as possible. I've had a pretty messy period with coming in and out with injuries and bits and pieces so as many minutes as are available to me I'm going to take them with both hands. Happy to have the 80 under the belt and hopefully get a crack at more rugby next weekend.”