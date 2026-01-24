Late Ellis Mee try for Scarlets breaks Ulster hearts

Mee raced 50m to score the game’s sixth and final try with the clock in the red
Late Ellis Mee try for Scarlets breaks Ulster hearts

Scarlets' Blair Murray and Archer Holz celebrate after their side's victory over Ulster. Pic: ©INPHO/Geraint Nicholas

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 17:44
PA

URC: Scarlets 27 Ulster 22

Winger Ellis Mee’s late try handed Scarlets just a third win of their United Rugby Championship campaign as Ulster slipped to a 27-22 defeat in Llanelli.

