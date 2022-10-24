Tadhg Furlong a doubt for Ireland's November internationals

Tadhg Furlong’s availability for Ireland’s opening November international against South Africa in under two week’s time remains uncertain for now after an injury update from Leinster which explained that the tighthead requires further assessment.

The Wexford man was pulled from the team to face Munster on Saturday, as a precaution, with an ankle injury and is to be further assessed by the IRFU’s medical staff this week.

“Tadhg is okay," said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen after their URC bonus-point defeat of Munster at the Aviva Stadium. “He rolled his ankle on Thursday. When we were here (on Friday), I thought he would be okay. He didn’t do the team run, he was pretty confident he wanted to give it until this morning, he was confident he’d be okay.

“He woke this morning and there was still a bit of swelling, so it was the right decision, it wasn't worth the risk. A different type of game, a different type of year he would have played, that’s my take on things. But we gave him as much time as we could.”

Cullen is also due to speak to the media later on Monday afternoon.

There are other doubts over Furlong’s clubmates Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park who are to step up their rehabilitations this week as they return from injury. They too will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team.

There is more concrete news on Ryan Baird who will be available to tarin this week with the Ireland squad following his return from graduated return-to-play protocols.

Rhys Ruddock is also good to go for Leinster who face Scarlets next weekend after following the same path back to fitness while Luke McGrath came through his impressive showing at scrum-half against Munster after his own head injury.

Jamie Osborne will start into his own return-to-play procedure after being withdrawn from the Munster game for a head injury assessment and there are no updates on a number of players who have been carrying injuries.

Among them are Jordan Larmour (foot), Will Connors (bicep), Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Harry Byrne (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).