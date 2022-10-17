Wasps placed into administration as holding company ceases trading

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect
Wasps placed into administration as holding company ceases trading

ADMINISTRATION: Wasps have been placed in administration. Pic: David Davies/PA

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 14:55
Andrew Baldock

Gallagher Premiership club Wasps have been placed into administration.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

All Wasps’ playing and coaching staff have been made redundant (David Davies/PA)

Confirmation of the widely-expected move for Wasps Holdings Limited came in a statement from the administrators.

Wasps follow fellow Gallagher Premiership club Worcester into administration, with the league now operating as an 11-team competition.

More in this section

Jamaica v Ireland - Rugby League World Cup - Group C - Headingley Stadium Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Pat Lam tips Kyle Sinckler for England recall after starring role for Bristol
Edwin Edogbo celebrates after making his first start for Munster 15/10/2022 Relieved Rowntree hails Munster step in the right direction
WaspsPlace: UK
<p>ON THE MOVE: Exeter’s Sam Simmonds has agreed a move abroad for next season and the RFU are worried other England stars could follow. Pic: Steve Haag/PA Wire.</p>

RFU considers 'nuclear' option of central contracts amid club crisis

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.26 s