Premiership giants Wasps 'likely' to enter administration

Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is 'likely' they will enter into administration 'in the coming days'
Premiership giants Wasps 'likely' to enter administration

LAST STING: Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is 'likely' they will enter into administration 'in the coming days'. Pic: PA

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 14:41
Andrew Baldock

Wasps have withdrawn from Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Exeter and say it is “likely” they will enter into administration “in the coming days”.

In another colossal blow for the English domestic game, it follows Worcester already being in administration and being suspended from the Premiership for the rest of this reason, with relegation to the Championship to follow.

In a statement Wasps said: “It has become clear that there is likely to be insufficient time to find a solvent solution for the companies within the group, and it is therefore likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter.

“In light of the current situation, we have therefore taken the decision to withdraw the Wasps men’s team from this Saturday’s league fixture against Exeter Chiefs.”

More in this section

Graham Rowntree 11/10/2022 'We have to lay foundations' - Leamy and Co. stick to blueprints for rebuild
Munster Rugby Squad Training Casey frustrated with Munster's slow start as he eyes Bulls backlash 
Max Deegan and Thomas Ahern celebrating after the game 9/10/2022 Bitter-sweet end to Emerging Ireland’s tour to South Africa
WaspsPlace: UK
<p>SUSPENDED: Mako Vunipola has been handed a three-week ban. Pic: Mark Pain/PA</p>

Three-week suspension for England and Saracens prop Mako Vunipola

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.229 s