The squad will be based in the famous Cape Winelands in Stellenbosch until they fly to Pretoria next Thursday
Connacht need vintage effort in South Africa's wine region

Finlay Bealham at Connacht Rugby Squad Training 

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 15:37
John Fallon

Connacht have moved camp and will spend a week based in South Africa’s most renowned wine region in Stellenbosch but head coach Pete Wilkins knows it will take a vintage performance if they are to topple champions the Stormers at Danie Craven stadium (Saturday, 1.30pm Irish time).

The squad will be based in the famous Cape Winelands in Stellenbosch until they fly to Pretoria next Thursday to take on the URC runners-up, Jake White’s Bulls, in the second game of their South African tour.

But first there is a date with the champions who will be playing their first game in the competition since they lifted the crown a few months ago and director of rugby Andy Friend and his management have made nine changes to the side brushed aside 36-10 last weekend.

Irish centre Bundee Aki has been kept in reserve to make an impact off the bench but Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham have been thrown into the firing line after their exploits against the All Blacks, while Cian Prendergast, who played against the New Zealand Maori and will line up with the Emerging Ireland squad in Bloemfontein next week, also starts.

So too does scrum-half Caolin Blade and hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, who will also be heading to Bloemfontein after this clash, while experienced loosehead Denis Buckley is recalled and new signing from Leinster Josh Murphy moves from flanker to the second row.

Jarrad Butler skippers the side in the continued absence of injured Jack Carty with Gavin Thornbury, who led them for the first time against Ulster, also ruled out.

Connacht endured a 21-hour haul from Dublin to South Africa via Doha on Monday and Tuesday, but head coach Wilkins said they have settled well and are looking forward to the challenge in such a unique setting, about 50 kilometres east of Cape Town.

“It’s a great venue for it. It’s fantastic for us to get a chance to play there. The Stormers will obviously bring massive physicality as all the South Africans do we know.

“They’re an attacking and defensive team, and we’ve identified a couple of opportunities to go after them, things that suit our style of play, and we think we can get some access points into the game.

“I think it will be an exciting game; two teams that have pretty exciting backlines and the battle up front will obviously earn the right for whoever gets the right to fire those shots,” he said.

DHL STORMERS: C Blommetjies; A Davids, S Hartzenberg, D du Plessis, S Senatla; M Libbok, P de Wet; A Vermaak, A Venter, B Harris; E van Rhyn (c), M Orie; J Pokomela, H Dayimani, E Roos.

Replacements: C Solomon, K Blose, N Fouche, A Smith, M Theunissen, W Engelbrecht, G Masimla, S Mngomezulu 

CONNACHT: O McNulty; J Porch, B Ralston, T Farrell, M Hansen; C Fitzgerald, C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, J Butler (c), P Boyle.

Replacements: D Heffernan, P Dooley, J Aungier, O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, B Aki, D Hawkshaw.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy) 

<p>PACKING HIS BAGS? Leinster Senior Coach Stuart Lancaster. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Reports: Stuart Lancaster set for four-year stint with Racing 92

READ NOW

