Argentina beat New Zealand on home soil for first time

Argentina beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 25-18 victory in a Rugby Championship test in Christchurch on Saturday
Argentina beat New Zealand on home soil for first time

JUMPING FOR JOY: Argentina celebrates their win over New Zealand at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. Pic: Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 11:20
Guardian

New Zealand 25 Argentina 18

Argentina beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 25-18 victory in a Rugby Championship test in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Pumas achieved their first ever win over New Zealand just two years ago in another championship match in Sydney and Saturday’s victory was from the same mould with magnificent defence backed up by iron discipline.

“I’m very proud of our team, we are starting to believe what we can do, not just a magic moment like our first win (in Sydney),” said the captain, Julián Montoya. “Very, very happy, very, very proud, it’s a very special moment for us.” The boot of the winger Emiliano Boffelli, who kicked five penalties, kept them in the contest when New Zealand scored two tries in the first half and kept them ahead after the flanker Juan Martín González had scored an opportunist second-half try.

The three-times world champions, who played the last nine minutes with 14 men after Shannon Frizell was shown a yellow card, will almost certainly be plunged back into the crisis that looked to be ended by their victory over South Africa two weeks ago. Tries from Samisoni Taukei’aho and Caleb Clarke should have given them a comfortable lead at half-time but ill discipline throughout the match cost them dearly.

The victory gives Argentina successive wins in the Rugby Championship for the first time after their impressive 48-17 thrashing of Australia in San Juan two weeks ago. They also remain top of the championship standings on points difference ahead of Australia, who earlier beat South Africa 25-17 in Adelaide.

More in this section

Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference Ireland coach Andy Farrell's speech leaves Wigan players 'star-struck'
Munster v Gloucester - Pre-season Friendly Rowntree hoping for GAA approval of Munster-Springboks clash: 'What a memory that would be'
Ben Curry and Dan Du Preez tackle Peter Dooley 26/8/2022 Connacht improve to see off Sale in Athlone
<p>COMMITMENT: South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi (R) is tackled by Marika Koroibete (C) of Australia during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval on August 27, 2022, in Adelaide. Pic: Brenton Edwards/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Resurgent Australia hammer world champions South Africa in Adelaide

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up