Rowntree hoping for GAA approval of Munster-Springboks clash: 'What a memory that would be'

Graham Rowntree hopes the GAA will sign off on a proposal to host a glamour tie between his Munster side and a South African XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

The GAA’s Central Council will meet this Saturday to decide whether the fixture will be permitted to take place at the 45,000-capacity stadium. If rejected, it will instead take place in front of a maximum of 26,000 spectators at Thomond Park in Limerick.

The Munster head coach, speaking after their 28-19 pre-season defeat to Gloucester across Cork city at Musgrave Park, didn’t wish to prejudge the decision but noted its potential impact on the province.

“Excellent if it comes off,” said Rowntree.

“If it happens, it’d be a brilliant occasion. Something memorable for every player involved in it. What a memory that would be.”

Back to matters at Musgrave Park, Rowntree was full of praise for debutant Ruadhán Quinn, who, at 18, played an unplanned 77 minutes in the back-row after Jack O’Sullivan’s early concussion.

Five minutes from time, he showed plenty of energy reserves to bash his way to a first Munster try. That dream try only enhanced by the fact it was assisted by All Black World Cup-winner Malakai Fekitoa, who also made a strong impact on his Munster debut.

“Some big performances. Proud of some of the young lads. Ruadhán Quinn for example. He played longer than he expected.

“He’s been force-fed. He’s had to grow up a lot in terms of his development in the game with the way we’re training. He’s grown up a lot week by week and you could see in that game, he grew, he just learned, and I was delighted for him.” As for Fekitoa, he showed his boss all he’ll offer Munster this season.

“He showed it all tonight. Classy, hands, aggression. That tackle he made, wow! He’s been great around the environment, great for the young lads with his experiences, he’s in incredible condition as well. We saw tonight glimpses of exactly what we’ve got.” Munster trailed 21-0 at the break but Rowntree believes the second half said more about his team.

“A couple of individual errors in the first half hurt us but second half I’m delighted. We won the second half 19-7. What does that say about our lads? We kept playing at the end there, some big standout performances, so for a pre-season game, learning about people, it was invaluable.” O’Sullivan, who will go through the head-injury assessment protocols in the coming week, was the only injury from the game as Munster prepare for a return to Cork next Friday against London Irish.