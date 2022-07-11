Keith Earls to lead Ireland against Maori All Blacks

Naming Keith Earls as captain of Ireland against the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday was an easy decision for Andy Farrell, who praised the veteran wing’s ability to inspire the people around him.

Earls, 34, will lead the tourists into the second tour game against the Maori at Sky Stadium on Tuesday (8:05am Irish time) as Ireland attempt to keep the momentum building following last Saturday’s second Test win over the All Blacks in Dunedin.

The 23-12 victory has sent the series into a deciding third Test in Wellington on Saturday but this Ireland XV has unfinished business to attend to first as they seek to gain a first win against the Maori All Blacks at the fourth attempt, having lost the opening encounter in Hamilton 12 days ago.

Earls played in that game and then earned his 97th Ireland Test cap in the opening Test against New Zealand, scoring the opening try of the game at Eden Park in a 42-19 defeat but missing out on selection for the Dunedin game as Mack Hansen returned to the back three following a spell in Covid isolation.

Now the Munster man is being asked to lead from outside centre, taking over the midweek captaincy from Bundee Aki, who appears set to partner Robbie Henshaw on Saturday in the absence of concussed Garry Ringrose.

The Ireland boss could see no better man to captain the tourists.

“His standing and his status in the group are of the highest order so that is an easy one,” Farrell said. “It gave me a lot of pleasure asking him to do it; he is a proud man and he is really looking forward to it. Keith played in the first game, and then he backed up, which is tough to do in a Test match, but he did it, he scored a try.

“For the likes of him, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, well everyone really, their attitudes have been top class and there has only been one thing on their mind and that is, ‘how can we help their team-mates, how can we make the fellas who are starting ahead of them better?’ There is no more deserving man to captain Ireland against the Maoris than Keith.”

Farrell said Earls’s leadership had been evident to him since he joined the Ireland staff as defence coach under Joe Schmidt in 2016 before succeeding him as head coach in 2019.

“He has always been a leader, Keith, especially over the last five or six years that I have known him. He has always been curious about how he can learn more, such as edge defence as an example, or what more he can learn about back three play in general. He is able to get across at 13 no problem.

“He has always been one who has been able to take people with him, always one who wants to share and help. That has been at the forefront of his attitude for the last five or six years that I have known him and he will bring all that to the forefront on Tuesday night.”

Farrell on Monday also gave a positive report on Peter O’Mahony’s progress through his return to play protocols following a failed Head Injury Assessment during Saturday’s second Test.

“He passed his HIA 2 so he has his HIA3 to go,” he said of the back-rower. “He is fine otherwise.”

With Ringrose ruled out of the final Test and James Hume already back at Ulster receiving treatment on the groin injury he suffered against the Maori in Hamilton, Farrell has paired Earls in midfield with Hume’s replacement Stuart McCloskey at 12. The captain’s switch from wing to 13 has prompted a reshuffle in the back three with Mike Lowry promoted to starting full-back and Jimmy O’Brien switching from 15 to the left wing with Jordan Larmour on the right.

Jeremy Loughman will return from his 12-day stand-down period after his confirmed concussion from the first Maori game on June 29 to start at loosehead prop alongside hooker Niall Scannell and tighthead Tom O’Toole while at half-back Ciaran Frawley resumes his partnership with scrum-half Craig Casey.

The Irish bench features a number of players doubling up from Test replacement duties with hooker Rob Herring, back-rower Jack Conan and Munster half-backs Conor Murray and Joey Carbery all named while Farrell has given more time to Hansen following his 80 minutes against the All Blacks last weekend.

MAORI ALL BLACKS: J Moorby (Hurricanes); S Stevenson (Chiefs), B Sullivan (Hurricanes), A Nankivell (Chiefs), C Garden-Bachop (Highlanders); J Ioane (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) – captain; O Norris (Chiefs), K Eklund (Blues), T Lomax (Hurricanes); M Selby-Rickit (Highlanders), I Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes); R Prinsep (Hurricanes), B Harmon (Highlanders), C Grace (Crusaders).

Replacements: L Apisal (Auckland), T Williams (Crusaders), M Renata (Blues), M Hicks (Highlanders), C Delany (Hurricanes), B Weber (Chiefs), R Love (Hurricanes), B Proctor (Hurricanes).

IRELAND XV: M Lowry (Ulster); J Larmour (Leinster), K Earls (Munster) - captain, S McCloskey (Ulster), J O’Brien (Leinster),; C Frawley (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); J Loughman (Munster), N Scannell (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster); K Treadwell (Ulster), J McCarthy (Leinster); C Prendergast (Connacht), N Timoney (Ulster), G Coombes (Munster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), E Byrne (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), R Baird (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), M Hansen (Connacht).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)