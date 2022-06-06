Munster season review: When have Munster ever stuck to the script?

It really shouldn't have ended this way, with the worst performance of the season and a miserable exit at the first hurdle of the URC play-offs but then again, when have Munster ever stuck to the script?

Even by this province’s standards 2021-22 has been a remarkable campaign and not always for the right reasons. From the Covid outbreak that split the squad in three, two of those groups unavailable for duty in either Cape Town or self-isolating in Ireland, to the announcements in short succession that both head coach Johann van Graan and senior Stephen Larkham would be departing at the end of the season, Munster's capacity for turmoil was unstinting. And that was all before Christmas.

That the small phalanx of available players, most of them spared that trip to South Africa due to Ireland call-ups in the weeks prior, managed to combine so effectively with an assortment of untested academy men and sub-academy kids to defeat Wasps in Europe was a testament to all that is good in Munster Rugby. And proof positive that character, resilience and spirit remain bountiful in the organisation.

The Wasps win in Coventry on December 12 was also a tantalising glimpse of the potential of the talent waiting in the wings but in many ways it was only that. The flip side of being tantalised is the torment of being shown something unobtainable and for Munster the rest of the season was precisely that.

For sure, there were other highlights as we will attempt to recall here but also plenty of low points.

This is how the Irish Examiner remembers it - the downs and ups, the ins and outs, the agonies and the ecstasies that continually showcase Munster as rugby's most compelling soap opera.

Final reckoning

United Rugby Championship: 6th place finish (P18 W11 L7), beaten quarter-finalists. Heineken Champions Cup: 3rd Pool B (P4 W4), beaten quarter-finalists. Overall record: P26 W16 L10

Best moment of the season

Even this was shrouded in controversy as Munster were forced on the road for a home Champions Cup quarter-final having taken the hard decision to rent out Thomond Park for a couple of Ed Sheeran gigs, the income from which may have helped to save jobs in the aftermath of the Covid shutdown.

The move to Aviva Stadium was vindicated in many ways as 40,000-plus supporters came from every corner of the province to get behind their team against defending champions Toulouse thanks to discounted buses and reasonably priced tickets.

In an atmosphere to make the hairs stand on end, Munster delivered a performance to match and though they would ultimately bow out, after extra time and a 24-24 draw, via a lost penalty-kick contest that left van Graan in tears, it was an occasion few present will forget.

It almost never happens in rugby...



Munster and Toulouse locked at 24-24 after 80 minutes plus extra time, it all came down to a 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻!



Incredible drama 😱#HeinekenChampionsCup

... And the worst There have been a couple of performances that have provoked genuine angst among supporters and stinging criticism from media pundits. Yet however painful the regular-season URC defeats at Connacht at the New Year and home and away to Leinster were at the time, Friday's implosion in a play-off tie at Ulster was the nadir.

It was a performance so below par it not only marked a rotten end to the van Graan era but may well have ended many players' hopes of a summer tour to New Zealand with Ireland. That it came at the worst possible time on so many levels will be a major cause for concern.

Those Here We Go Again Moments…

Have we mentioned Leinster yet? The Munster malaise when it comes to their more illustrious neighbours shows no sign of abating and home and away league defeats seven weeks apart were worrying reminders of a widening gulf between the two provinces on and off the pitch.

Munster under van Graan managed just two wins in 13 attempts against their nemesis but even though one of those was last season at the RDS in the Rainbow Cup, it failed to break the cycle of disappointment, soul-searching, finger-pointing and disappointment all over again.

Unable to beat Leinster in the regular season, their otherwise customary consistency in the league has counted for little come the play-offs when they have been sent to play Leo Cullen's perennial champions in the knockout rounds and inevitably come up short. Four times in fact between 2018 and 2021. That's three consecutive semi-finals and last year's PRO14 final in a Covid-shortened season that sent the top two straight into a title decider.

This season's May 21 meeting at the Aviva in the last round of the regular season with Leinster resting its first XV between their European semi and final was a golden opportunity for one last push for silverware before van Graan departed. Win and Munster would get a home draw for at least the quarters and semis.

They lost and finished sixth, back on the road and now not even close to another meeting with the dominant boys in blue. Now Ulster look the most likely province to lower Leinster's colours, Munster reduced to mere bystanders for this season at least. At least losing to Toulouse and Ulster spared the inevitability of two further defeats to Cullen’s men further down the track.

Game Of The Season

December 12, 2021 - Heineken Champions Cup Pool Round 1: Wasps 14 Munster 35 There may be more poetic-sounding venues in which to excel than the Coventry Building Society Arena but when a performance is this good and all the better for its surprising nature, you take what it is given with open arms. With most of the senior squad self-isolating in the midst of a Covid outbreak, nine internationals and 12 debutants, five of them teenagers, produced the result of the season playing as if they had been lifelong team-mates.

Of course they needed some luck. Wasps suffered a Covid outbreak of their own to add to a debilitating injury list and then saw skipper Brad Shields sent off in the first half but it should take nothing away from Munster, coached in the absence of senior backroom staff by academy manager Ian Costello and forwards coach Andi Kyriacou. They were full value for their bonus-point win, delivered by Ireland wings Keith Earls and Andrew Conway as well as tries from rookies Scott Buckley and Partrick Campbell. There have been some epic European away days for Munster but this one was unique.

Munster thanks you for your service...

Munster's departing head coach Johann van Graan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Johann van Graan head coach 2017-22 (Bath head coach) Stephen Larkham senior coach 2019-22 (Brumbies head coach) JP Ferreira 2018-22 (Bath defence coach) Damian de Allende - centre, 37 apps 2020-22 (next club TBA) Chris Cloete – flanker, 65 apps 2017-22 (Bath) Jake Flannery – fly-half/full-back, 6 apps 2019-22 (Ulster) Matt Gallagher - full-back, 13 apps 2020-22 (Bath) Jason Jenkins – lock, 10 apps 2021-22 (Leinster) Declan Moore – hooker, 1 app, 2021-22 (Ulster) Kevin O’Byrne – hooker, 90 apps, 2014-22 (Ealing) John Ryan – prop, 197 apps 2011-22 (Wasps).

…and these guys will take it from here

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree will be taking over as head coach for next season. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Graham Rowntree – head coach (from Munster forwards coach) Mike Prendergast – attack coach (Racing 92) Denis Leamy – defence coach (Leinster) Andi Kyriacou – forwards coach (Munster academy) Malakai Fekitoa - centre (Wasps) Antoine Frisch - centre (Bristol) Chris Moore – hooker (Exeter University)

Reasons to be cheerful

And now for some optimism on a dark weekend for Munster Rugby.

The possibilities for next season are exciting, even more so in the campaigns beyond that, but how often have we heard that only to be disappointed by the actuality.

So why does this feel different?

A new broom is about to sweep through Munster's High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick for one. Out goes van Graan and in comes current forwards coach Graham Rowntree, a man with a wealth of experience as a player and assistant coach to make up for the lack of a head coaching role on his resumé.

The former Leicester Tiger quickly found an affinity with the province when van Graan recruited him at the end of 2019 and the new boss has pledged to build on what has gone before yet with an established appreciation of the young talent coming through the academy. And if his recruitment of assistants is any measure of his rugby sensibility and Munster's direction of travel then with Mike Prendergast in charge of attack and Denis Leamy taking over the defence the future bodes well.

Undoubtedly some prudent player recruitment is vital with a need for quality, powerhouse front rowers top of his to-do list. Yet aside from any further signings, the exciting crop of young talent already at the disposal of this new coaching ticket must be given its head. In the trio of Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes there is a potential Ireland back row in waiting while in front of them in the pack, young front-rowers Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley and Keynan Knox, and lock Thomas Ahern have each shown they are deserving of greater opportunity.

This up and coming group also has a trio of half-backs in Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Crowley and a full-back in Patrick Campbell who already looks to the manor born.

Add in the expected return of RG Snyman on a new two-year contract for another attempt at a sustained run of games after a nightmare two seasons, prepare to embrace fit-again Irish Test duo Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway, and then cross your fingers that a 30-year-old Malakai Fekitoa can shake off his injury problems and bring his All Blacks-quality flair to the midfield. If you can do all that, then you can strap yourself in for the next upslope on the Munster rollercoaster.

It's never dull.