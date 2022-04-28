Summer break comes at wrong time for Thornbury

The former Irish U-20 is just starting to string a few games together for Connacht after injury
Summer break comes at wrong time for Thornbury

Connacht's Gavin Thornbury during the warm-up  for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg with Leinster at Aviva Stadium

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 07:02
John Fallon

Most rugby players whose clubs are out of contention for silverware are looking forward to the end of the season and a summer break but Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury, understandably, wishes it would just keep going on.

The 28-year old has just returned from a frustrating 11-month break from a shoulder injury and just as he is starting to string a few games together, Connacht’s season is about to end.

They will take on the Sharks on Saturday in Durban before a final home match against Zebre and then head into a summer break.

“Funnily enough, I was having the exact same conversation with one of the lads a couple of days back, that the last thing I want is a break. I just want to keep playing games, but unfortunately that's the situation.

“I just love being back in the squad, love being back playing and training, it's been a really good couple of weeks, but yeah, these things happen unfortunately.” 

It was meant to be routine surgery a year ago for wear and tear to a shoulder injury and he was expected back for the start of the new season, but one problem led to another and he didn’t get back until a few weeks ago.

“It was meant to be a 12-week injury and in week ten of it I had a set-back and every couple of months there was a setback again. It was incredibly frustrating. I’d start doing a rugby session and there would be a setback and it would be another couple of months.

“I just wanted to keep playing. I was in a good run of form and I was loving playing. I played 19 games I think last season, which is the most I've played in a year. I was loving it, playing week-in, week-out, and then when I had to go so long without a game it was tough. It was very tough, to be honest, but thankfully now I've come through the other end and I'll be a stronger person for it,” said Thornbury.

The former Irish U-20 was being fancied for an Irish call-up a year ago such were the performances he was producing for Connacht and with injuries mounting in the second row for Andy Farrell, he could come into contention for the trip to New Zealand but after what he has been through, that’s not something he’s spending much time thinking about.

“I think at the moment I just have to focus on each day as it comes, coming back from such a long injury you have to focus on what you are doing, getting used to being back playing rugby and getting up to speed. That's all I'm focusing on, literally trying to get a little bit better each day now,” he added.

More in this section

Andrew Conway celebrates scoring their fourth try with Tadhg Beirne 3/10/2019 Munster drawing up Toulouse battle plan without Beirne or Conway
Martin Anayi 18/6/2021 URC boss has the finish to the season he wanted
Alex Kendellen and Seán French 26/4/2022 JP Ferreira predicts big things for Alex Kendellen and Josh Wycherley
#Connacht Rugby
England v Ireland - Tik Tok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship

Ireland’s Sene Naoupu cleared to play in final round of Six Nations

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up