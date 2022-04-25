Cliodhna Moloney: No overnight fixes to correct Irish weaknesses

The ‘zero’ will hurt and while it might seem like a strange thing to say given the margin of victory, I thought Sunday's performance against England was a very good defensive display by Ireland.

It was pretty much what I expected from them.

They showed huge grit and determination, were aggressive in the rucks and it was good to see a little bit of mind games in the scrums too winning a free kick and a penalty earlier which riled England up.

But passion and grit will only get us so far.

It will take a long time to the square the circle between the Sevens and the 15s and the club game. They are all huge pillars that need to be rebuilt if we are to ever compete again with the likes of England, France and New Zealand.

It’s structure and game management and set piece that will help us so much more, those are the foundations we need to build, and they take longer to fix.

The lineout set piece was ropey for both teams. You don’t see overthrows from Lark Davies too often and Ireland would have benefitted from a simpler, quicker approach in the lineout.

It was difficult for Neve Jones to execute the throws when there was so much movement when a lot can go wrong.

There was some really good physical intent from Ireland. Neve had the bit between her teeth, with Edel McMahon also showing great intensity and Nichola Fryday carrying ball after ball, and gaining front foot ball for Ireland.

Usually England can bully Ireland but Irish players were putting their hands up willing to work hard. I would have liked to see Dorothy Wall carry more but we did struggle with that forward gainline battle.

Molly Scuffil McCabe was very good on her debut. Given the loss of our backfield players it was a huge ask. She was caught out once or twice but it was not her fault. There is definitely potential in that girl and with more game time and experience, she can prosper.

Going into the second half I knew it would be difficult. To have held England to 10-0 was very good but you knew the quality they had to bring on.

Cokayne, Reed, Cleall are players who have gone to World Cups and played numerous times for club and country. They’ve come right through the Under-20s and played with their clubs for years.

Compare that to Ireland, who have players filling in when other players are away with the Sevens. Is the system supporting them? Is it the right way to do things? Obviously not.

Still, Ireland can be happy with that first half, holding England to account in the first half which all comes from defensive pressure. You don’t often see us getting underneath players to hold up tries and to frustrate plays like that is huge.

The cards again hurt us.

It is not that Ireland are a dirty team or are bad tactically. It’s the pace of the game and players who are not used to that level of scrutiny getting caught out because you have to be squeaky clean. The English girls and those playing in the Engligh Premiership are used to more conditioning for periods in those type of physical gain-line battles.

It does take a while to get used to and can be aided by referees coming into camp as well.

We have seen ill-discipline from lots of teams in this Six Nations championship and it’s been well reported that some of the refereeing is suspect too. It is possibly a hangover from the Covid gap when everyone had a break from playing and refereeing.

I don’t think England will be happy at all with their performance in the Six Nations. Their first half performances against Wales and Ireland especially.

It’s been scrappy from them at times, losing lineouts they would never usually lose, coughing up possession through ruck penalties and knock ons.

Ireland should be optimistic against Scotland, even allowing the absences for Sene’s red card and Eimear Considine’s injury.

You would hope the lineout will be better next week and they will gain confidence with that if they can put more things in attack together, they can propser.

There is hope for the defence and ambition for the attack, too.