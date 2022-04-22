France Women keep up Grand Slam bid with comfortable win over Wales

Wales’ hopes of TikTok Women’s Six Nations glory were wiped out as France kept themselves on course for the Grand Slam with an emphatic 33-5 bonus-point win in Cardiff
France were convincing winners in Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales’ hopes of TikTok Women’s Six Nations glory were wiped out as France kept themselves on course for the Grand Slam with an emphatic 33-5 bonus-point win in Cardiff.

The Welsh, seeking to respond to their 58–5 round-three mauling in England, were on the back foot from the outset and trailed 26-0 at the break.

French scrum-half Laure Sansus – the tournament’s leading try scorer – took her tally to six with a pair of scores, either side of wing Caroline Boujard and full-back Chloe Jacquet going over.

Les Bleues continued to dominate after the restart. Fly-half Jessy Tremouliere, who added the extras on three of the first four scores, converted her own 54th-minute try to further stretch the scoreboard.

Wales offered some resistance in the final 25 minutes and claimed a consolation try in the final moments through replacement flanker Sioned Harries.

France will bid to complete a tournament clean sweep next Saturday when defending champions England visit Bayonne.

