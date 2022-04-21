Ulster team to play Munster announced

There are three changes to the Ulster side which lost last weekend’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Toulouse in heartbreaking fashion
Ulster team to play Munster announced

Ulster's Jordi Murphy starts against Munster on Friday night. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 12:14
TJ Galvin

Ulster have named their team for the URC inter-provincial clash with Munster tomorrow night, kick-off at 7.35pm.

There are three changes to the side which lost last weekend’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Toulouse in heartbreaking fashion.

Stewart Moore comes in at full-back with Mike Lowry moving to out-half and Billy Burns dropping out of the squad.

Matty Rea and Jordi Murphy come into the back row in place of Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen with Nick Timoney moving to Number Eight.

Ulster are ahead of Munster in the top four heading into the last three games before the URC knockout stages.

Ulster team to play Munster Rugby live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, RTÉ 1 and Premier Sports:

15. Stewart Moore; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Mike Lowry, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (Capt.); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. Brad Roberts, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Sean Reidy, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Ben Moxham.

More in this section

Graham Rowntree 19/4/2022 Munster confirm the signing of Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch
A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 15/4/2022 Munster & Leinster Champions Cup fixtures confirmed
Munster Rugby Squad Training Stephen Archer: Munster can't look beyond Ulster
#Ulster Rugby
<p>Craig Casey comes into the Munster side in place of Conor Murray. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Munster make seven changes for Ulster clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up