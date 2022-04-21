Ulster team to play Munster announced

Ulster have named their team for the URC inter-provincial clash with Munster tomorrow night, kick-off at 7.35pm.
There are three changes to the side which lost last weekend’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Toulouse in heartbreaking fashion.
Stewart Moore comes in at full-back with Mike Lowry moving to out-half and Billy Burns dropping out of the squad.
Matty Rea and Jordi Murphy come into the back row in place of Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen with Nick Timoney moving to Number Eight.
Ulster are ahead of Munster in the top four heading into the last three games before the URC knockout stages.
Ulster team to play Munster Rugby live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, RTÉ 1 and Premier Sports:
15. Stewart Moore; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Mike Lowry, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (Capt.); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Nick Timoney.
Replacements: 16. Brad Roberts, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Sean Reidy, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Ben Moxham.