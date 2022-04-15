O'Mahony and Carbert return to starting XV for Munster against Exeter Chiefs

PETER O'Mahony and Joey Carbery return to the starting XV for Munster in the side named for Saturday's Champions Cup Round of 16 knock-out clash against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park (3pm).
Skipper O’Mahony, Carbery, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Simon Zebo all come into the side with five changes in all to the side that kicked off at Sandy Park last week.
O’Mahony (hamstring), Carbery (leg/knee) and Zebo (illness) were all unavailable last week.
Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Zebo on either flank.
Stephen Archer is among the replacements and in line to make his 50th Champions Cup appearance.
Diarmuid Barron has recovered from illness to join the squad with Alex Kendellen moving to the bench having completed the return to play protocols.
: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony (c), J Hodnett, J O’Donoghue.
: D Barron, J Loughman, S Archer, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, B Healy, A Kendellen