O'Mahony and Carbert return to starting XV for Munster against Exeter Chiefs

O’Mahony (hamstring), Carbery and Simon Zebo were all unavailable last week at Sandy Park
O'Mahony and Carbert return to starting XV for Munster against Exeter Chiefs

BACK AT TEN: Joey Carbery

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 11:55
Tony Leen

PETER O'Mahony and Joey Carbery return to the starting XV for Munster in the side named for Saturday's Champions Cup Round of 16 knock-out clash against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park (3pm).

Skipper O’Mahony, Carbery, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Simon Zebo all come into the side with five changes in all to the side that kicked off at Sandy Park last week.

O’Mahony (hamstring), Carbery (leg/knee) and Zebo (illness) were all unavailable last week.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Zebo on either flank.

Stephen Archer is among the replacements and in line to make his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Diarmuid Barron has recovered from illness to join the squad with Alex Kendellen moving to the bench having completed the return to play protocols.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony (c), J Hodnett, J O’Donoghue.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, S Archer, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, B Healy, A Kendellen

More in this section

Munster Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference Ronan O'Gara: Munster and Rowntree share some important values. That's a good start
Leinster Rugby Captain's Run & Press Conference Cullen wants Porter and Kelleher to bring the power against Connacht
Caolin Blade 12/4/2022 Connacht and Leinster name sides for eagerly awaited second leg
<p>Leinster Rugby Press Conference, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 14/4/2022. Head coach Leo Cullen. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

'Subtle tweaks' the order of the day for Leo Cullen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up