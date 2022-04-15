O'Mahony and Carbert return to starting XV for Munster against Exeter Chiefs

PETER O'Mahony and Joey Carbery return to the starting XV for Munster in the side named for Saturday's Champions Cup Round of 16 knock-out clash against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park (3pm).

Skipper O’Mahony, Carbery, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan and Simon Zebo all come into the side with five changes in all to the side that kicked off at Sandy Park last week.