Jamison Gibson-Park cleared to play in second leg against Connacht 

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared to face Connacht in Friday's return European tie after a citing complaint arising from last week’s game in Galway was dismissed.
Tournament organisers EPCR had received the complaint over his tackle on Kieran Marmion, which saw the Leinster nine sent to the sinbin by referee Karl Dickson after 56 minutes, with the match citing commissioner deeming it to be in contravention of Law 9.13.
Law 9.13 states that a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously. Under World Rugby’s rules it carries the following sanction entry points: low end, two weeks; mid-range, six weeks; top end, ten to 52 weeks.
Marmion was left bloodied by the incident and in need of some attention but Connacht head coach Andy Friend, when asked after the game in Galway about the tackle, actually supported Dickson’s decision to limit the punishment to a yellow card.
The independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England), considered video imagery of the incident.
The panel heard submissions from Gibson-Park, who did not accept that his act of foul play warranted a red card, and also from the player’s legal representative, Derek Hegarty, from the Leinster Rugby Head of Rugby Operations, Guy Easterby, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.
While the committee determined that Gibson-Park had committed an act of foul play, it found that his action involved a low degree of force which did not warrant a red card. The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Gibson-Park is free to play. EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.
Leinster lead Connacht 26-21 after the first leg of the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie.