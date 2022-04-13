Jamison Gibson-Park cleared to play in second leg against Connacht 

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared to face Connacht in Friday's return European tie after a citing complaint arising from last week’s game in Galway was dismissed.

Tournament organisers EPCR had received the complaint over his tackle on Kieran Marmion, which saw the Leinster nine sent to the sinbin by referee Karl Dickson after 56 minutes, with the match citing commissioner deeming it to be in contravention of Law 9.13.