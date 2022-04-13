Jamison Gibson-Park cleared to play in second leg against Connacht 

Tournament organisers EPCR had received the complaint over his tackle on Kieran Marmion,
Jamison Gibson-Park cleared to play in second leg against Connacht 

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg, The Sportsground, Galway 8/4/2022

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 10:03
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park has been cleared to face Connacht in Friday's return European tie after a citing complaint arising from last week’s game in Galway was dismissed.

Tournament organisers EPCR had received the complaint over his tackle on Kieran Marmion, which saw the Leinster nine sent to the sinbin by referee Karl Dickson after 56 minutes, with the match citing commissioner deeming it to be in contravention of Law 9.13.

Law 9.13 states that a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously. Under World Rugby’s rules it carries the following sanction entry points: low end, two weeks; mid-range, six weeks; top end, ten to 52 weeks.

Marmion was left bloodied by the incident and in need of some attention but Connacht head coach Andy Friend, when asked after the game in Galway about the tackle, actually supported Dickson’s decision to limit the punishment to a yellow card.

The independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Philippe Cavalieros (France), chair, Yannick Jauzion (France) and Mitchell Read (England), considered video imagery of the incident.

The panel heard submissions from Gibson-Park, who did not accept that his act of foul play warranted a red card, and also from the player’s legal representative, Derek Hegarty, from the Leinster Rugby Head of Rugby Operations, Guy Easterby, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

While the committee determined that Gibson-Park had committed an act of foul play, it found that his action involved a low degree of force which did not warrant a red card. The citing complaint was therefore dismissed and Gibson-Park is free to play. EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

Leinster lead Connacht 26-21 after the first leg of the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie.

More in this section

Graham Rowntree 25/5/2021 'I'm ready,' Graham Rowntree confident he is up to the task
Joey Carbery 12/4/2022 Munster decline to appoint a Director of Rugby
Munster Rugby Squad Training Graham Rowntree calls Munster gig his 'dream job'
#Connacht Rugby#Leinster Rugby
<p>Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg, The Sportsground, Galway 8/4/2022 Referee Karl Dickson shows a yellow card to Jamison-Gibson Park of Leinster. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Jamison Gibson-Park cited for tackle on Kieran Marmion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up