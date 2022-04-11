Proud McFarland knows even better needed in Belfast finish Toulouse

Despite a hugely impressive victory in Toulouse, Dan McFarland insists Ulster will have to be better this weekend if they’re to knock the French giants out over two legs.

Ulster recorded a memorable 26-20 win on Saturday in an atmosphere that was a whole new experience for a lot of their players, triumphing over the French who suffered an early red card.

Three tries from Rob Baloucoune and another from Andy Warwick ensured Ulster headed home with a precious six-point lead ahead of Saturday’s second leg in Belfast.

“Six points to Toulouse is nothing,” claimed head coach McFarland.

“It’s 15 seconds of off-loading and genius and speed and size. Fifteen seconds. That’s it. Gone.

“So we have to be on our game next week.”

Ulster could have had a bigger advantage with Romaine Ntamack’s late converted try giving Toulouse hope.

When asked if he rued the fact their lead isn’t bigger, McFarland rapped: “Am I going to spend hours contemplating the fact we could have had a larger advantage? Of course I’m not”.

“We’re playing bloody Toulouse in Toulouse.

“Yes we created opportunities to score more tries and for chunks of that game we were really good, but it’s Toulouse.

“This is a team that has said they are more interested in Europe than the Top 14 and they have a number of the best players in the world and we come here and won 26-20 so we have got to be proud of that.

“We will analyse it and see where we need to be better next week.

“If I was offered a six-point win in Toulouse before the game yes of course I’d have taken it. I don’t think anyone wouldn’t have taken it.

“Our lineout is normally extremely good it didn’t function the way it can do, though they were excellent in their lineout defence and we were counter-rucked on a number of occasions. We can’t afford to do that at home.

“I genuinely believe we will have to be a lot better next week to win over two legs.”

Baloucoune, frustrated by his lack of game-time for Ireland in the Six Nations, is having a brilliant season for Ulster and could not do any more to enhance his international claims than this.

It wasn’t just the three tries but his outstanding defensive work which had McFarland singing his praises afterwards.

The player himself, like all wingers, loved the tries.

“I think I scored four tries once a long time ago playing for the Under-19s against Connacht and that is the only other time I scored a hat-trick,” he said.

“It was definitely a good day out, probably one of the toughest I’ve had as well. “It was nice to score some tries against a great team like Toulouse. As a winger it’s always scoring tries but I enjoy tackling too.

“We talked about their threats Dupont but said we had the same ability and knew what we could do on our side of the ball. They had their strengths and so had we.

“We knew it would be an unbelievable challenge but it’s only half a battle and we need the same again next week.

“We always back ourselves at home. We are happy enough to try and do the same again at home.

“Our minds are fully focused on the battle at Kingspan. We will have to step our game up next week.”