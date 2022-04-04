Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne major doubts for Exeter clash

Munster look likely to be missing Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne in addition to Andrew Conway for this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg away to Exeter Chiefs, Johann van Graan has admitted.

The Test trio all missed Munster’s home United Rugby Championship loss to Leinster on Saturday night having been injured on Six Nations duty with the national side. Yet while wing Conway’s knee problem had already looked set to sideline him for both legs of the aggregate knockout tie, which will conclude at Thomond Park on April 16, head coach van Graan said he was “pretty worried” about British & Irish Lions lock/flanker Beirne and loosehead prop Kilcoyne.

There is also a serious doubt over Gavin Coombes’ involvement at Sandy Park after the No.8, a non-playing member of Ireland’s Triple Crown-winning squad, suffered an ankle injury in a ruck and was forced out after 28 minutes of a game which Leinster won 34-19.

Beirne sustained what Munster described last week as “a low-grade thigh injury” against Scotland in the final round of the championship on March 19 while Kilcoyne was being managed for a neck injury he sustained in the win over the Scots having come off the bench as a replacement.

Munster also faced Leinster without lock Jean Kleyn, full-back Mike Haley and wing Simon Zebo though the head coach had better news on that trio when he spoke following the URC derby defeat on Saturday night, while wing Keith Earls and lock Thomas Ahern made their comebacks from injury off the bench during the second half in Limerick.

"We picked the best available side tonight in terms of guys being available,” van Graan said.

"Dave Kilcoyne, hopefully we'll have some news on him, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Mike Haley, Simon Zebo to name a few.

"If you look at tonight, Gavin Coombes - hopefully we've got some good news.

"Andrew Conway, it's safe to say he won't make next week. Pretty worried about Tadhg and Dave, we'll wait until Monday and see how they are.

"Hopefully, JK, Mike and Zeebs will be back in. I’m more hopeful for them but I don't want to speculate tonight. Hopefully we get some good news because in knock-out rugby you need your best players on the pitch."

Despite the hope for good news, Coombes also remains a concern with van Graan on Saturday also saying the West Cork back-rower was set for a scan on the injured left ankle.

“He's obviously a very important player for us. You saw at the start of the game I thought he carried really well. It's a big concern for us with what's ahead.” Exeter are not without fitness issues themselves having lost the services of England and Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie to a knee injury during the Six Nations and wing Jack Nowell to an arm issue.

Both will miss at least the first leg, although director of rugby Rob Baxter, who saw his side come from 22-7 at home to Bath on Saturday to win 42-22, will welcome back another England duo in centre Henry Slade and back-rower Sam Simmonds from their post-championship breaks.