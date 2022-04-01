Hansen and Bealham return as Connacht look to put wheels back on

Connacht coach Andy Friend says the return of lock Gavin Thornbury and hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin from long-term injury, along with Irish internationals Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham, is a timely boost as they try to bounce back from two heavy losses when they take on Benetton in Treviso.

Friend is looking for a response from his men after their 56-8 loss in Edinburgh was followed by a 46-8 drubbing by Leinster last weekend.

He’s hoping that a win in Treviso will steady the ship ahead of the two Champions Cup games against Leinster over the next two weekends.

“The last two performances, the wheels have just fallen off. Leinster, it was 14 versus 15 men but we shouldn’t disintegrate like we did,” said Friend.

“We have worked so hard, I am comfy with where we are as a group, but you look at the last two games and it just hasn’t been acceptable.

"In Finlay, Mack, Dylan and Gavin we’ve got four players returning for different reasons, but their return is a welcome boost at the right time. For Gavin and Dylan in particular they’ve worked incredibly hard to get back to full fitness for this key block of games, supported by our excellent medical team.”

Friend has made six changes to the side beaten by Leinster. Two of the changes are at the back with Sammy Arnold in for the suspended Tom Daly and Hansen takes over from Oran McNulty on the left wing.

Up front Matthew Burke starts at loosehead in place of the injured Denis Buckley, with Bealham in for Jack Aungier at tighthead. Leva Fifita takes over from Oisin Dowling in the second row and Paul Boyle starts in place of club captain Jarrad Butler at No.8.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, S Arnold, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, G McGrath, T Tuimauga, G Thornbury, A Papali’i, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Masterson.