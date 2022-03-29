Hansen and Bealham boost Connacht for Benetton trip

Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham will be back from their Triple Crown success for Connacht’s trip to Treviso on Saturday but Bundee Aki will not return until the Champions Cup clashes against Leinster over the following two weekends.

Connacht, aside from the return of those two internationals, could be set for a further boost with lock Gavin Thornbury poised to feature against Benetton Rugby for the first time since picking up a shoulder injury last May.