Fagerson feels frustration of Scottish fans

Matt Fagerson admits that this will be remembered as a disappointing Six Nations for Scotland regardless of what happens in Saturday’s final match of the campaign against Ireland in Dublin but he remains confident things are moving in the right direction under Gregor Townsend as the 2023 World Cup looms over the horizon.

With Townsend claiming he had more strength in depth at his disposal than any Scottish coach of the professional era, his team and its fans started the championship with high hopes of being credible contenders for the title, and the campaign got off to a flyer with that opening weekend victory over England at Murrayfield.

However, Scotland failed to build on that result in back-to-back defeats against Wales away and France at home, and while last Saturday’s victory in Rome staved off the threat of a humiliating wooden spoon, the performance left a lot to be desired.

There has been a backlash and a trip to Dublin to take on championship-chasing Ireland with a point to prove following a sub-par performance against England last time out is not an easy route to redemption.

“It’s not so much atonement, we’ve come up against some very good teams,” claimed Fagerson, when asked whether the squad feels under pressure to right a few wrongs this weekend.

“We are massively disappointed in the way we didn’t back up our England performance, but watching the games you can see that anyone can beat anyone. England beat Wales and we had a narrow loss to Wales, and in years gone by France have beaten teams and then we’ve gone and beaten them. So, we’re not going to be reading too much into that going into this weekend. There is a feeling in the squad that we’ve still got a lot to deliver, so coming together and being tight as a group will be crucial to putting our best foot forward,” he added.

“Obviously, we were hoping to be in a different position, but it is what it is. If you look into the occasion too much it’ll take away from our roles and what we’re going there to do. We need to focus on ourselves and what we can bring, which is our own energy – that’s probably the best way for us to go.

“I know I can sound like a broken record sometimes with this Scotland team but in the last two years especially there have been massive shifts in our defence, and when things click our attack is really good as well. It’s about finding that consistency.”

In the pack, Jamie Ritchie’s energy and leadership has been a big miss since he tore his hamstring against England, and the unavailability of Rory Sutherland, Jamie Bhatti and Oli Kebble has left the Scots so stretched at loose-head prop that 22-year-old novice Murphy Walker – with only three URC games for Glasgow under his belt – has been called into the training squad this week (and he will play on Saturday if anything untoward happens to either of Pierre Schoeman or Allan Dell during training this week).

Meanwhile, Cam Redpath’s rotten luck with injury has deprived the Scots of a second ballplayer in midfield, and suspension has claimed Duhan van der Merwe, their hard-running Lions winger who has a record of 10 tries in 16 Test matches.

None of that is ideal, but it is the sort of absentee list any team should expect to face at this stage of a tournament, and if Scotland are serious about becoming a top half of the table side then they need to get better at coping with mild adversity.

“We’re definitely growing as a team,” insisted Fagerson. “Our DNA is there and as a group we’re quite cohesive at the minute. Barring results, some of the stuff we’re putting on the pitch is really, really good.”

Unfortunately for Fagerson and his team, they are in a results-based business, and patience is running out.