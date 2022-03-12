Tries from Carter and Lowry give Ulster double over Leinster

URC: Ulster 18 Leinster 13

Ulster closed to just one point behind Leinster in the United Rugby Championship standings as they did the double over their provincial rivals with an 18-13 win in dreadful conditions at Kingspan Stadium.

Tries from Sam Carter and Ireland full-back Mike Lowry, along with eight points from Nathan Doak, gave Ulster all their points before the interval and a strong defensive effort in the second half, led by Ireland flanker Nick Timoney, allowed them to hold on for their seventh straight win.

Leinster will rue their missed chances in the second half as they had a sustained period of possession in the Ulster 22, but they had to settle for a losing bonus point thanks to Max Deegan's first-half try which keeps them just clear of the northern province at the top.

Ulster were ahead inside the opening 10 minutes as a 50:22 from Lowry gave them field position inside the Leinster 22 and after drives at the line from John Andrew and Andrew Warwick, lock Carter was on hand to pile over the line for the score.

The visitors were quickly on the scoresheet when Ross Byrne converted a penalty and then Deegan was the one to force his way over the whitewash from close range shortly after to get them their only try of the affair.

Doak would tie it up with a penalty before Lowry and Robert Baloucoune combined down the wing for their second score, the winger offloading back inside for the full-back to go over, Doak making it an eight-point spread with another penalty just before the break.

Byrne had Leinster first on the board in the second half with a penalty inside the opening two minutes but that would be as good as things got for either side as the conditions worsened and the kicking game took over.

Leinster did have their chances to steal the win as they applied the pressure in the 22 just after the hour mark, but a combination of Ulster's strong defence and a couple of untimely knock-ons cost them the try that would have put them ahead.

In the end, once Ulster managed to clear their lines they were able to see things out professionally by keeping their visitors stranded on the halfway line, and they make it a lot tighter at the top heading into the business end of the season.

ULSTER (15-9): Mike Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak (John Cooney 47); (1-8) Andrew Warwick (Eric O'Sullivan 47), John Andrew (Tom Stewart 38), Marty Moore (Gareth Milasinovich 80); Alan O'Connor, Sam Carter (Mick Kearney 47); Marcus Rea (Jordi Murphy 55), Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen (Ben Moxham 66).

Sub not used: Ian Madigan.

LEINSTER (15-9): Jimmy O'Brien (David Hawkshaw 76); Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, Jamie Osborne, Tommy O'Brien; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (Nick McCarthy 66); (1-8) Peter Dooley (Temi Lasisi 80), James Tracy (Sean Cronin 57), Michael Ala'alatoa (Thomas Clarkson 68); Ross Molony (Devin Toner 72), Joe McCarthy; Rhys Ruddock (Martin Moloney 70), Scott Penny (Dan Leavy 57), Max Deegan.