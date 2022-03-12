Milestone win on the road the next box to tick on Ireland's journey

A bristling England on home turf at fortress Twickenham this afternoon represents a significant stopping off point for Andy Farrell’s Ireland on the road to next year’s World Cup.

Whether or not it becomes an opportunity to keep pace with Guinness Six Nations frontrunners France, whose Grand Slam bid was on the line in Cardiff last night, is almost a moot point. Given the bigger picture at play for the trajectory of this team’s development under Farrell it is clear that following on from their round-two defeat in Paris, the next step in their progression remains securing a signature victory away from home comforts.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium witnessed new-look Ireland finally step out from the shadow of Farrell’s predecessor Joe Schmidt’s successful but then-compromised gameplan. They found their feet a year ago, 16 months into the new project, when England visited in the final round of the 2021 championship and were outclassed by an emphatic, dynamic and balanced team performance. And they have flourished since as the Covid-19 pandemic left them grounded at home, knocking off all-comers including Japan, Argentina and New Zealand.

Yet the 30-24 loss to France last month has stung and there is a collective sense that Twickenham is the ideal scenario to put things right and move to the next level with that win on the road.

Starting scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park said as much this week, concluding: “Going away and getting a big away win is the next step in our journey.

"There's probably parts of it in France that we got wrong and we've got to take those learnings and do better on Saturday.

"The France game was the first proper big day away for a lot of us in terms of the crowd and atmosphere and things like that. We had some pretty good sit-downs after that performance and we'd love to put all of that into play.”

Saying it is one thing, achieving it something altogether different at a stadium that for all the promise of thousands of Ireland supporters among the 82,000 sell-out crowd, has seen England beaten only twice in the last 10 Six Nations.

Farrell also referenced “the journey” on Thursday when he named a side that welcomed back captain Johnny Sexton from injury but will be missing two key components in injured front-rowers Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher, of the ball-playing forward pack that has helped to transform Ireland’s gameplan into a multi-faceted, difficult to predict attack.

Of the Twickenham factor, that only Scotland last season and Ireland in 2018 have overcome, Farrell said: “But it’s part of the journey, isn’t it? It’s part of the next step for us as a team to making sure we go to places like this and be at our best because we know that England are going to come at us, we know that they’re going to cause us problems but we’re confident in our own ability.

“We’re a good side, we need to make sure that we’re able to be at our best on the day on what is going to be a fantastic occasion.”

Clearly denying the home side the fast start that France enjoyed with an Antoine Dupont try and Melvyn Jaminet conversion inside the first two minutes is top of the priority list. It allowed the Stade de France crowd to continue the emotion stoked by their rendition of La Marseillaise and carried the French to a dominant first-half performance that gave them a 22-7 lead on 43 minutes. Ireland almost reeled them back in but ultimately failed to get over the line and England have done the same to Irish sides in recent memory both in Dublin and Twickenham.

“More awareness,” Farrell said of the lessons learned from those experiences away from home. “You can always plan for a good start but the opposition have something to say about that, but making sure that you don’t go into your shell because things do happen like that.

“We’ve been to Twickenham before and as you know that has happened to us. On a couple of occasions ago we were told that they could have declared at half-time with the performance that they had and they played very well that day so there’s lessons we need to learn and make sure that we address them ourselves.”

Ireland will need to lean heavily on their leaders if they are to see this through and it goes a long way to explaining the retention of Peter O’Mahony in the back-row, not just to offer an excellent extra lineout option but to bring all his experience and aptitude for the big occasion to bear on his team.

So too the return of Sexton, whose return to the number 10 jersey has come at the expense of Joey Carbery but is just what is required for the task ahead. For all the talk from Eddie Jones that his is a new-look England backline anchored by rookie half-backs Harry Randall and Marcus Smith that is ready to “detonate”, the pack is most definitely old school, even if Maro Itoje fails to rise from the sickbed he took to yesterday, causing the Lions lock to miss his team’s captain’s run training session.

Jones’s claim to the media that Ireland are favourites for this contest may be backed by the bookmakers but it is not what he thinks in private and Ireland have to be ready for a full-on onslaught from England’s heavy brigade. Yet if they can weather that storm, this is a game that is there for the taking by the visitors and this is an Ireland team more than capable of emulating the heroics of 2018 by taking that important next step.

ENGLAND: F Steward (Leicester); M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), Henry Slade (Exeter), J Nowell (Exeter); M Smith (Harlequins), H Randall (Bristol); E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears); M Itoje (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath); C Lawes (Northampton) – captain, T Curry (Sale), S Simmonds (Exeter).

Replacements: J Blamire (Newcastle), J Marler (Harlequins), W Stuart (Bath), J Launchbury (Wasps), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester), G Ford (Leicester), E Daly (Saracens).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); A Conway (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe; J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), F Bealham (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), R Henshaw (Leinster).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)