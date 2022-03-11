de Allende on the bench as Munster make seven changes for Bulls

De Allende has recovered from an abdomen injury, but will be reintroduced to action off the bench in what could be his first appearance since January.
Damian de Allende could be in line for his first appearance since January

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 12:02
Craig Lewis

Springbok centre Damian de Allende has been named on Munster's bench for this Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.

There are seven changes in total to the side that defeated Dragons at Thomond Park last weekend, while four Academy players have been included in the squad, with Alex Kendellen set to start at No 8.

Notably, Mark Donnelly and Eoin O’Connor are set for their first URC appearances after making their Munster debuts against Wasps in December.

Meanwhile, Bulls coach Jake White has made no changes to his side’s starting XV for the match at Loftus, although there is the notable inclusion of former Springbok stalwart Morne Steyn among the replacements.

Steyn returns after completing an initial three-match ban that was subsequently reduced to two weeks.

This Saturday's match will kick off at 4:05pm in South Africa (2:05pm Irish time).

MUNSTER: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Alex Kendellen, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Fineen Wycherley, Jean Kleyn, Stephen Archer, Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Eoin O’Connor, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley,  Damian de Allende.

BULLS: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee (C), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Johan Grobbelaar,  Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Zak Burger,  Morne Steyn, Canan Moodie.

