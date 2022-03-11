de Allende on the bench as Munster make seven changes for Bulls

Springbok centre Damian de Allende has been named on Munster's bench for this Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.
There are seven changes in total to the side that defeated Dragons at Thomond Park last weekend, while four Academy players have been included in the squad, with Alex Kendellen set to start at No 8.
De Allende has recovered from an abdomen injury, but will be reintroduced to action off the bench in what could be his first appearance since January.
Notably, Mark Donnelly and Eoin O’Connor are set for their first URC appearances after making their Munster debuts against Wasps in December.
Meanwhile, Bulls coach Jake White has made no changes to his side’s starting XV for the match at Loftus, although there is the notable inclusion of former Springbok stalwart Morne Steyn among the replacements.
Steyn returns after completing an initial three-match ban that was subsequently reduced to two weeks.
This Saturday's match will kick off at 4:05pm in South Africa (2:05pm Irish time).