New Zealand back-row Hurley-Langton 'excited' by Connacht move

New Zealand back rower Shamus Hurley-Langton has signed for Connacht, the province has confirmed.

The 21-year-old will join the province from the Manawatu Turbos for next season.

Hurley-Langton has made 18 appearances for Manawatu across the Mitre 10 Cup and NPC in the last two years. He was named Rookie of the Year for 2020 and was named in the Hurricanes wider training group. He can play across all three back row positions but plays predominantly as a number 8.

Speaking of the announcement, Hurley-Langton said: "I’m really excited about my move to Connacht Rugby. I’ve had a lot of discussions with Andy and the coaching team who spoke really well about what I could offer at the club.

“Connacht play a very attractive brand of rugby and the idea of relocating to the West of Ireland was one that appealed to me. I can’t wait to get settled, meet my new teammates and see what it’s in store for the future."

Head Coach Andy Friend said: "We've been following Shamus for quite a while now. He's extremely powerful and offers us something a bit different to our other back row options next season. He's still only 21 so has the potential to get even better, so we're really looking forward to integrating him into the group and seeing what he can produce."