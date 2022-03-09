Captain Jarrad Butler extends Connacht stay

"Jarrad has all the qualities you look for in a club captain," says Andy Friend
Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 12:18
Cian Locke

Connacht club captain Jarrad Butler has agreed to extend his stay at the province, signing a two-year contract extension.

The Australian joined Connacht from the Brumbies in 2017 and is now in his fifth season at the club, taking over as captain from John Muldoon.

The 30-year old has made 90 appearances and is in line to become the latest Connacht centurion later this year.

Having retained Butler until at least the end of the 2023/24 season, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: "Jarrad has all the qualities you look for in a club captain. He leads by his actions on and off the field, and commands the respect of his fellow players. I’m delighted that he has chosen to stay at Connacht in what will be a really exciting period for everyone at the club."

