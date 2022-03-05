All positives for van Graan after dismantling the Dragons

One more try would have seen Munster score their biggest ever league win but Johann van Graan was pleased with the way his men kept going for the jugular long after the five points were in the bag.

Munster also ran in ten tries when they scored a 68-3 win over the Southern Kings two seasons ago and while the opposition offered by the Newport side wasn’t much better this time round than that produced from the Port Elizabeth outfit a couple of years ago, van Graan was understandably pleased with the display at Thomond Park.

“It was a real 23-man performance. We scored the bonus point try and said we wanted to keep up the ante.

“Our structure was very good, we scored some nice tries and the fact that we didn’t concede a try was good. Our kicking game was good and for me what was important was at half-time we said we wanted to keep up the intensity for 80 minutes and I believe we did that.

“There were some very good individual performances, as a collective from our side was to get a good win before we go on tour, from certain guys who want to get back in the national team — Chris Farrell, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Mike Haley, guys that keep pushing. I thought it was a very good performance from our side.”

But he knows this stroll will bear no resemblance to what faces them back in his native country over the next two weekends as they return to his former club the Bulls in Pretoria and then on to Johannesburg to take on the Lions.

“A massive challenge,” added van Graan of their upcoming fixtures. “The Bulls at Loftus will be big, the Lions at Ellis Park. I think when South African teams came here into the cold, now we have to go to the heat. It will be hot in South Africa, we have got to deal with the altitude and a Bulls team and a Lions team who are very difficult to beat at Loftus and Ellis Park.

“A great challenge for our lads. We will lose a few more players to the national team so we will see tomorrow morning before the flight who we have. I’m really looking forward to this and going to enjoy the next two weeks and go and measure ourselves against the South African teams in their backyard.” Dragons head coach Dean Ryan said they will need to take a close look at themselves after they were blown away by ten tries to nil on a chastening night in Limerick.

“We were run off the park,” said Ryan. “I don’t think the last 40 minutes is representative of what we are trying to do or what we are trying to be and we have to ask some hard questions about that because we didn’t make it hard enough for them in the second-half. We have no excuses.”