Munster have matters their own way against hapless Dragons

URC

Munster 64

Dragons 3

Munster will head to South Africa on the back of their biggest win of the season as they ran in ten tries in a hopelessly one-sided URC encounter at Thomond Park.

Munster have preferred a tougher test before they take on the Bulls and the Lions but they could only beat what was put in front of them and they did that with ease as Craig Casey, Jack O’Donoghue and Chris Cloete each scored a couple of tries in a devastating display with Chris Farrell leading the way with an awesome display.

Casey got in for the first of his tries after nine minutes. Dragons loosehead Greg Batemen was penalised for not rolling away and after Jack Crowley found a good touch down the left, Jack O’Donoghue secured the lineout and after driving forward, the scrum-half exploited a gap inside out-half Sam Davies just when as the visitors were expecting a pass wide to Simon Zebo.

Crowley added the extras but Dragons hit back and Davies converted a close-range penalty to cut the gap to 7-3 after 17 minutes.

But Munster pulled away in a blistering three-minute spell. They went down the left with another penalty and after a Jean Kleyn take, Farrell almost got over, but Munster spread it inside with a penalty advantage and Casey pounced for his second try which Crowley converted with ease.

They struck again from the restart. Farrell made the initial break from deep and then full-back Mike Haley had options outside and inside before sending his skipper O’Donoghue rather than winger Zebo through to score, with Crowley converting to make it 21-3 after 25 minutes.

Munster wrapped up the bonus point four minutes from the break. This time the break came from tighthead John Ryan before Farrell sent Chris Cloete away down the left to score, with Crowley maintaining his 100% record off the tee with a superb conversion from the touchline.

Munster turned the screw in the third quarter and ran in three more tries as Dragons disintegrated. A tapped penalty inside the 22 from Casey caught the Dragons asleep and sent Zebo over unchallenged after 53 minutes.

They crossed again within a minute when Haley collected the restart and raced through without a hand being placed on him before he set up Farrell to score under the posts. Crowley converted to make it 40-3 before another quick move through the hands four minutes put Shane Daly away down the right to score.

The end could not come quick enough for the Welsh but Munster continued to go forward and, inevitably, just kept the scoreboard ticking over against such a poor defence.

A bullet pass from Casey put Cloete over for his second try in the right corner after 64 minutes before good work from centres Dan Goggin and Rory Scannell sent John Hodnett through to score under the posts 17 minutes from time.

Ben Healy, who took over the kicking duties when he came on with Crowley switching to full-back, added the extras and did likewise five minutes from time when captain O’Donoghue completed the rout with his second try of a one-sided match.

Scorers for Munster: Tries: J O’Donoghue (2), C Casey (2), C Cloete (2), S Zebo, C Farrell, S Daly, J Hodnett. Cons: J Crowley (5), B Healy (2).

Scorers for Dragons: Pen: S Davies.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S Daly, C Farrell, D Goggin, S Zebo; J Crowley, C Casey; J Wycherley, D Barron, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: A Kendellen for F Wycherley (half-time), N Scannell for Barron (56), R Scannell forFarrell (56), J Loughman for J Wycherley (57), S Archer for Ryan (56), B Healy for Haley (60), J Hodnett for Kleyn (65), N Cronin for Zebo (69).

DRAGONS: J Williams; W Talbot-Davies, J Dixon, A Owen, R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman; J Davies, J Maksymiw; H Keddie, O Griffiths, A Wainwright.

Replacements: J Lewis for Owen (40), B Fry for Wainwright (half-time), A Seiuli for Bateman (47), L Jones for Talbot-Davies (56), H Taylor for J Davies (56), E Shipp for T Davies (57), M Doge for Coleman (60), D Baker for R Williams (65).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)