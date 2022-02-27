A romp and a farce as Ireland coast past 13-man Italy

Six Nations: Ireland 57 Italy 6

Ireland romped to their expected bonus-point Guinness Six Nations win over Italy on Sunday but it was a hollow victory given the Azzurri played an hour of the game with 13 men.

Two tries apiece from debutant Michael Lowry and the returning James Lowe and one each from Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park, starting captain Peter O’Mahony, and Ryan Baird made this a procession as the Italians’ losing streak in the championship was extended to 35 games dating back to 2015.

Yet the manner of their downfall this time was bordering on farcical after starting hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi was lost to injury after just eight minutes and his replacement Epalahame Faiva was red-carded 12 minutes later. That left Italy without a hooker and Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli was duty-bound to order uncontested scrums for the remaining hour of the game while reducing the visitors by an extra man under the laws of rugby which state a permanently suspended player cannot be replaced and that player’s team must finish the game with 13 players.

Italy No.8 Toa Halafihi was the unlucky player to be withdrawn as confusion reigned among the Italian pack, with referee Amashukeli having to explain they still had to have eight players in the scrum, captain Michele Lamaro having to draft in a back to complete the set-piece.

Ireland had been leading 7-3 at the time thanks to an opening try from fly-half Joey Carbery, who converted his own score on four minutes before Italy full-back Edoardo Padovani replied with a long-range penalty as hooker Lucchesi left the field with his jersey acting as a makeshift sling.

That was just the start of trouble for Italy head coach Kieran Crowley, who then saw Faiva sent off for a dangerous tackle on opposite number Dan Sheehan, the referee seeing no mitigation when reviewing the Italian’s shoulder making forceful contact with the Irishman’s chin.

27 February 2022; Michael Lowry of Ireland is congratulated by team mates, from left, Josh van der Flier, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume and Jamison Gibson-Park after he scored their side's sixth try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Once the dust settled on the aftermath of the dismissal, Italy’s first uncontested scrum came as a prelude to Ireland’s second try. Wing James Lowe, back after injury forced him to miss the opening two rounds, ran the clearing kick back down the left flank with the ball finding its way inside to scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park to run in unopposed on 21 minutes with Carbery’s conversion sending Ireland into a 14-3 lead.

Italy had faced an uphill battle with a full complement of players but they faced an impossible task with 13. Full-back Michael Lowry claimed his first try on debut on 29 minutes and on-field captain Peter O’Mahony added another to bring up the try bonus point before Italy closed out the half with a penalty from fly-half Paolo Garbisi to make it a 24-6 lead for Ireland at the interval.

Ireland made a sluggish start to the second half and continued to have problems at the breakdown as Italy forced a succession of penalties, though Garbisi failed to add to the scoreboard two minutes after the restart. It was a miss exacerbated by two more Ireland tries in the third quarter, with James Lowe taking advantage of a stretched Italian defence to score out wide after Tadhg Beirne had charged towards the posts. Carbery had been bright with ball in hand having been given a second consecutive Six Nations start at fly-half but his third consecutive missed conversion was his final act at number 10, with Johnny Sexton returning the driving seat on 53 minutes.

The veteran playmaker was quick to make an impact, his pass out of a tackle releasing Lowry for his second try, the Ulster full-back buying himself space with a show and go that wrong-footed his potential tackler before scampering over the line for Ireland’s sixth try of the afternoon. Sexton added the conversion and his team were 36-6 ahead heading towards the final quarter as head coach Farrell continued to empty his bench and give some of his frontline stars a breather ahead of the round-four clash with England at Twickenham on March 12.

It was a first-time Six Nations starter, though, who made his mark next, lock Ryan Baird charging down a clearing kick to score his first Ireland try before Italy’s woes were compounded further when replacement back-rower Braam Steyn was yellow-carded five minutes before the end to leave the battered Azzurri to finish the game with just 12 men.

James Lowe piled on the agony with his second try and replacement lock Kieran Treadwell completed an utterly miserable day for the visitors with his maiden Test try.

IRELAND: M Lowry; M Hansen, G Ringrose (J Hume, 3-8 - blood, 52), R Henshaw (G Ringrose, 67 - HIA), J Lowe; J Carbery (J Sexton, 53), J Gibson-Park (C Casey, 61); A Porter (D Kilcoyne, 43), D Sheehan (R Herring, 69), T Furlong (F Bealham, 61); T Beirne (K Treadwell, 61), R Baird; P O’Mahony (Munster) - captain, J van der Flier, C Doris (J Conan, 54).

ITALY: E Padovani; P Bruno (I Nemer, 20), J I Brex, L Marin (M Zanon, 65), M Ioane (L Marin 75 - HIA; P Garbisi, S Varney (A Fusco, h-t); D Fischetti, G Lucchesi (E Faiva, 8), P Ceccarelli (T Pasquali, h-t); N Cannone (M Zuliani, 49), F Ruzza (D Sisi, 67); G Pettinelli (B Steyn, 56), M Lamaro - captain (G Pettinelli 65-75 - HIA), T Halafihi (withdrawn due to red card, 20).

Red card: E Faiva 20 Yellow card: B Steyn 75-end

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).