Crowley makes three changes for 'one of the strongest teams in the world'

Kieran Crowley has made three changes to the side defeated by England for Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
Twenty-year-old Leonadro Marin makes his first start for the visitors having impressed off the bench last time out. Marin is named at inside centre and replaces Marco Zanon while Pierre Bruno is favoured ahead of Federico Mori on the wing. Giovanni Pettinelli is selected ahead of Braam Steyn at blindside flanker.
“We have prepared the next meeting by focusing on the aspects of the game that did not satisfy us in the first two games,” said Crowley. “We face the next commitment with energy and the desire to improve. It will be a physically tough match against one of the strongest teams in the world.”
Italy are currently on a miserable 34-game losing streak