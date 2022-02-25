Opportunities wouldn't pass Dan Sheehan by

Dan Sheehan could well be on the verge of a first Guinness Six Nations start if the cards fall his way when Andy Farrell today names his Ireland team to face Italy on Sunday.

Yet the hooker’s Test-match education has already taken a seismic leap thanks to his hour on the pitch in Paris a fortnight ago.

The 23-year-old is battling it out with the more experienced Rob Herring to replace first-choice Rónan Kelleher at Aviva Stadium this weekend with head coach Farrell set to announce his matchday line-up this afternoon to face the winless and injury-hit Italians.

Kelleher sustained a championship–ending shoulder injury in the first half of the second-round defeat to France with Sheehan replacing his Leinster team-mate to win his fourth Ireland cap, all of them coming off the bench. It was his longest involvement and against the strongest opposition he has faced to date since a debut against Japan last November and the hooker was delighted to get the experience at a packed and passionate Stade de France.

“I think it was extremely valuable the whole thing,” Sheehan said. “To get a 60-minute block at that level and at that intensity was a huge step which I probably hadn’t experienced before so to get that experience for games maybe down the line, for games which share the same significance, it was huge.” Leinster boss Leo Cullen was certainly impressed by his charge’s performance in France.

“That’s an incredible learning for him,” Cullen said yesterday. “He was doing a lifting session back here and I was talking to him about the experience of being out there with the crowd and the noise. That’s something he never experienced before. The bands, all the bits we are familiar with.

“For a hooker who is standing there throwing the ball into the lineout and he is struggling to hear the caller as an example: it is going through that and coming out the other side. He had some big moments in the game, some big carries and moments around the contact area.

“It seems like a sharp rise but we have seen it here in the academy in that he has gone away and played a lot of club rugby as well, particularly with Trinity who have produced a lot of good players for us.”

Sheehan, too, is conscious of that steep incline on his career trajectory after a patient wait for a breakthrough at his province.

“I was only chatting to someone yesterday and I was saying how I spent four years in the Academy doing the same sort of thing for four years and then made my debut for Leinster in October last season, then Ireland debut a year later and then Six Nations debut only a few months later.

“It’s all happened really quickly and it’s just me trying to stay in the zone and keep focused on the task ahead and not getting too taken away by it all and just enjoying the moment.”

Sheehan was not taking selection for this Sunday for granted, however, with Ulster's Herring, 30, fit again following a calf injury that kept him out of the squad for the first two rounds.

“No, Ró is obviously gone but Rob is obviously back in so it’s the same sort of competition. Everyone is gunning for the start and we’re kind of fighting that out in training this week so it’s still a big challenge and something I’ve put in my mindset is to get as many minutes as possible in the next three games.

“The mindset for the next three games is definitely get as much out of it as possible. We need to be in contention if something is up for grabs. We need to make sure that we have all the points that we need.”