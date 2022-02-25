Munster move was never on the cards for Tom Daly

Connacht centre Tom Daly said that speculation before Christmas linking him with a move to Munster was well wide of the mark and that he had already penned a contract extension at the Sportsground long before the rumours began circulating.

Daly's performances last season won him the player of the season award with Connacht as well as a call-up to the Irish squad during the summer and while a knee injury, which sidelined him for 13 weeks, has disrupted this campaign, Daly is back firing on all cylinders and said his future was always going to be with Andy Friend’s side.

“Things were going so well here I was always going to stay in Connacht,” said the 28-year-old when asked about a possible move to Munster. “There were rumours flying around there about all sorts but the deal was well done before that anyway, I was always going to stay here.

“It was lovely to get a two-year contract here and with things going so well, the team is really starting to fire this year so hopefully we can keep building this year. It’s nice just to have that security for another two and a half years. These times, it’s tough for everyone and there’s people losing their jobs left, right and centre so it’s nice to have that security.”

The Carlow native, now in his fourth season at the Sportsground after initially moving on loan from Leinster, has chalked up 55 appearances for Connacht and has not given up on his Irish dream, having previously been capped at sevens level.

“It’s every rugby player in Ireland’s goal and you have to believe you are good enough," he said, ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Stormers at the Sportsground.

. I’m realistic about it, there are a lot of good centres in Ireland. You see Robbie (Henshaw) sitting on the bench for Ireland for the last few games and James Hume who’s playing unbelievable stuff for Ulster isn’t even getting a look in yet. There is a lot of competition there but I know if I can get back to that level that I was at last year consistently then hopefully I will be in with a shout again.

“It was a class experience, just being surrounded by the best in Ireland day in, day out, train with them and warm up for games with them,” said Daly about his stint with the national squad last summer.

“It was a very good experience and definitely learned a lot and just the speed at which the attack was run was probably a little bit faster than what we are used to at club level and then the speed of everything was what I noticed most.

“The coaches just said keep doing what you are doing, keep performing as a standout player for Connacht, that’s what you have to do week in, week out, to be here again and that’s what I was trying to do at the start of the year and then ended up getting that injury at an annoying time and now I’m just focused in trying to get back in this Connacht team and playing well and hopefully if I can string together a few really good performances for Connacht who knows where that will lead me."