‘Pres-Christians could play for a teacup and there’d be that atmosphere’

PBC head coach Ger Burke praised his players’ resilience as they came from 19-7 down to win their Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final over old rivals CBC at Musgrave Park.

Burke was speaking at the end of a thrilling contest won 21-19 and played in a crackling atmosphere throughout.

“It could have been a final today but that’s Pres-Christians, they could play for a teacup and there would still be that atmosphere,” the Pres teacher said. “We played at Christmas and the atmosphere was something similar in a friendly, or a Brother Reilly Shield. That’s just the nature of Pres-Christians, it’s the biggest rivalry in schools rugby without a shadow of a doubt.”

PBC had drawn first blood but went into half-time level at 7-7 before two Christians tries after the interval gave them a 12-point lead heading towards the final quarter. Two tries, both converted by full-back Ben O’Connor, who had scored the second of them, saw them home in the dying minutes.

The win came as a “massive relief” to Burke, who added: “At 19-7 you’re worried because at that moment we hadn’t shown anything since probably the 30th minute.

“We hadn’t had the ball for long phases and we hadn’t shown that we had the confidence to go and win the game. That’s all I wanted them to do, go and have a go, have a smash off this and don’t die wondering and in fairness they did.

“Jacob Sheahan our captain stepped up massively, Ivor Dennehy was magnificent as well, his vice-captain. They grabbed the game by the horns and went for it and guys like Ben O’Connor with magic in him.”