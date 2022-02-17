Ben O'Connor inspires PBC to dramatic comeback win over Christians

PBC came from 17-7 down with two tries in the last 10 minutes with a conversion of his own try from full-back Ben O’Connor seeing them home in an extremely tense contest
Ben O'Connor inspires PBC to dramatic comeback win over Christians

Presentation Brothers College players celebrate Fionn Roussel’s try. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 16:40
Simon Lewis

PBC Cork 21 CBC Cork 19

Presentation Brothers booked their place in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final thanks to a stunning fightback to see off their city rivals Christian Brothers at Musgrave Park on Thursday.

PBC came from 17-7 down with two tries in the last 10 minutes with a conversion of his own try from full-back Ben O’Connor seeing them home in an extremely tense contest that ebbed and flowed throughout.

Pres had opened the scoring through a Finn Roussel try on 28 minutes, converted by O’Connor but then conceded a try either side of half-time as Christians gained the upper hand, Jack Casey’s try converted by Daire Burke tying the scores 7-7 at half-time before CBC full-back Ben Lynch edged the Sidney Hill school in front on 45 minutes thanks to Burke’s excellent crossfield kick to the corner.

Presentation Brothers College's Fionn Roussel scores a try despite Sam Loftus of Christian Brothers College. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Presentation Brothers College's Fionn Roussel scores a try despite Sam Loftus of Christian Brothers College. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Burke grabbed a try himself which converted to give Christians a 10-point lead going into the final 10 minutes but were unable to hold firm, Pres rallying when it counted with tries from wing Sean Condon and then O’Connor’s try and a laser-like conversion securing a place in the 2022 decider against the winner of the Crescent vs Bandon Grammar semi-final, which had been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Tom Clifford Park In Limerick.

Ben O'Connor converts the first try for Presentation Brothers College. Picture: Larry Cummins
Ben O'Connor converts the first try for Presentation Brothers College. Picture: Larry Cummins

CBC CORK: B Lynch; B O’Riordan, M O’Callaghan, E Cahill Murphy (F Whooley, 40), S Maloney (C Kilbride, 28), D Burke, J Casey; S Loftus, G Rasmussen (A O’Leary, 14-21), H Foster; D Novak, K Novak; T Land, A Rona, J Coleman.

PBC CORK: B O’Connor; A Twomey (Z Dinan, 28), S Sexton, R O’Shaughnessy, S Condon; H Coughlan (G O’Leary Kareem, 35), M Murphy; F Cowhig, D Sheahan, S Ventura Patricio; L Herdman (D Healy, 57), A Keane; F Roussel, I Dennehy, J Sheahan.

Referee: George Clancy.

More in this section

Watch: Old rivals CBC and PBC meet in Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final Watch: Old rivals CBC and PBC meet in Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-final
Munster Rugby Squad Training Dave Kilcoyne set for 200th Munster appearance
England v South Africa - 2021 Autumn Nations Series South Africa open to joining Six Nations after 2025 amid calendar overhaul
<p>Montpellier's French prop Mohamed Haouas</p>

French recall for Mohamed Haouas 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up