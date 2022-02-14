Ireland 'determined to get back on the horse' despite Paris disappointment

Andy Farrell admitted France had taken pole position in the race for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations title but said Ireland would stay in the fight to the bitter end.

Les Bleus are the last team standing in terms of being able to complete a Grand Slam after beating fellow first-round victors Ireland 30-24 at Stade de France on Saturday, with Scotland losing in Wales a week after beating England. It means France have shortened the odds on claiming a first title since 2010 but the Ireland boss insisted there was everything to play for with three rounds remaining.

Ireland play Italy at home a week on Sunday and then go to Twickenham to play England on March 12 before returning to Dublin for a final-round battle with Scotland a week later.

“History shows you that you’ve got to be ready in the Six Nations,” Farrell said. “You’ve got to make sure that you’re own house is in order in regards to your next game and you look at the competition with Wales winning today against Scotland, England losing their first game and obviously they’ll be determined to get back on the horse (against Italy yesterday) and so, yes, France are in pole position, they’ve had two home games and they got a win today but at the same time we move into our next game and try our best to be at our best and take each game from there.

“I’m sure that if we continue to show the fight and character that we have done here, which was an unbelievable Test match, I’m sure we’ll be in the mix towards the end of it.”

Farrell may have to do without starting hooker Ronan Kelleher, who was forced off after just 25 minutes in Paris with an injured shoulder. Peter O’Mahony did not return from a second-half Head Injury Assessment having come on as a replacement less than five minutes earlier but stand-in skipper James Ryan was cleared to return for the second half following an HIA at the end of the opening period.