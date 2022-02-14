Ireland 'determined to get back on the horse' despite Paris disappointment

Andy Farrell admitted France had taken pole position in the race for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations title but said Ireland would stay in the fight to the bitter end.
Ireland 'determined to get back on the horse' despite Paris disappointment

Ireland coach Andy Farrell 

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Simon Lewis

Andy Farrell admitted France had taken pole position in the race for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations title but said Ireland would stay in the fight to the bitter end.

Les Bleus are the last team standing in terms of being able to complete a Grand Slam after beating fellow first-round victors Ireland 30-24 at Stade de France on Saturday, with Scotland losing in Wales a week after beating England. It means France have shortened the odds on claiming a first title since 2010 but the Ireland boss insisted there was everything to play for with three rounds remaining.

Ireland play Italy at home a week on Sunday and then go to Twickenham to play England on March 12 before returning to Dublin for a final-round battle with Scotland a week later.

“History shows you that you’ve got to be ready in the Six Nations,” Farrell said. “You’ve got to make sure that you’re own house is in order in regards to your next game and you look at the competition with Wales winning today against Scotland, England losing their first game and obviously they’ll be determined to get back on the horse (against Italy yesterday) and so, yes, France are in pole position, they’ve had two home games and they got a win today but at the same time we move into our next game and try our best to be at our best and take each game from there.

“I’m sure that if we continue to show the fight and character that we have done here, which was an unbelievable Test match, I’m sure we’ll be in the mix towards the end of it.”

Farrell may have to do without starting hooker Ronan Kelleher, who was forced off after just 25 minutes in Paris with an injured shoulder. Peter O’Mahony did not return from a second-half Head Injury Assessment having come on as a replacement less than five minutes earlier but stand-in skipper James Ryan was cleared to return for the second half following an HIA at the end of the opening period.

More in this section

Lansdowne celebrate winning 12/2/2022 Lansdowne rip through Young Munster to claim Bateman Cup
Italy v England - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Marcus Smith stars as England register bonus-point victory over Italy in Rome
Tadhg Beirne dejected after the game 12/2/2022 Ifs, buts and maybes as Ireland retreat from St Denis
#Irish Rugby#Six Nations
<p>Ireland's Iain Henderson and Dan Sheehan dejected. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

There was nobody celebrating on the Champs Elysees because Ireland has salvaged pride

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

logoRugby
logo
logo six

opinionopinion
Rewatch the analysis

Reflections on a dramatic opening weekend of the Championship and a look ahead to Le Crunch in Paris next Saturday. Catch up on the discussion here.

logo
Become an Irish Examiner subscriber today
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up