Scott Penny looks to Josh van der Flier for inspiration as he looks to build on breakthrough 2021

Careers are nothing if not unpredictable. Scott Penny could vouch for that.

The 22-year-old back-row had nine tries in eight Leinster ‘A’ games and four appearances with the firsts before he ever turned out for UCD or, for that matter, an Ireland U20s side that would claim a Grand Slam in 2019.

Snap back 12 months and he was in the midst of a run that would see him named Guinness PRO14 Next-Gen Star of the Season. Then he missed the tournament final against Munster with a broken hand, having scored nine times in 11 caps.

This current campaign has brought more frustration, with just three appearances. The number of Leinster games cancelled because of Covid has had a lot to do with that but the fact is Penny has seen the likes of Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey, both of whom he beat to that young player award, push on past him for now.

“It was difficult being in and out and not being able to get a game in for five weeks,” he says. “Obviously it’s frustrating but, look, we’re living through a pandemic and you have to get over it and see the bigger picture.”

He didn’t just sit on his hands while Leinster were up on blocks. His family is heavily involved with the UCD club and he approached Leo Cullen to ask if he could turn out for the AIL side rather than just watch their games from the sideline.

Two appearances for the Division 1A outfit has allowed him get some contact under his belt and utilise some of the work he has been doing in training. Maybe chief among those ‘work-ons’ is his ball carrying which has been a particular focus of late.

He isn’t the only back row at Leinster who has been zooming in on that part of his game. Josh van der Flier took a similar tack — the result has been a player transformed.

“The last year or two in particular, Josh has really upped his game. It’s something I try to learn from him. It’s something I get maybe get some tips-off, watch his game, see how he plays for Ireland, and try replicate that in my Leinster performances.”

Penny’s ambition is to follow in his clubmate’s footsteps and play as openside for Leinster and for Ireland, but he retains the useful ability to fill in at No.8, as he did against Cardiff two weeks ago when the champions lost narrowly at the Arms Park.

“As an 8, you’re required to be a big ball carrier. At 7, you probably need to be a big breakdown threat and chop tackler, but I find when I play as an 8, I play as a 7/8 at the same time.

“I don’t find them that much different, bar the lineout obviously. You have a lot more roles and responsibility as an 8.”

His try in that game brought to 18 scored in 32 caps and, with five URC games in the next five weeks and 16 Leinster players involved with Ireland, he will have plenty of opportunities to build another head of steam.