Damian de Allende and Keith Earls big doubts for Champions Cup last 16

Munster are hoping rather than expecting Damian de Allende will be fit in time for April’s Heineken Champions Cup knockout ties with Exeter Chiefs, JP Ferreira has admitted.

The defence coach, speaking yesterday, was unable to give a definitive timeline on the Springbok centre’s recovery from an injury that has kept him out of the Munster line-up since January 1. The World Cup winner, out of contract at the end of the season and expected to move on in the summer after two impressive seasons at the province, suffered what is described as an abdomen injury in training in the week following the United Rugby Champions defeat at Connacht and he has missed the subsequent games since.

Ferreira spoke about the current injury list at Munster as the province prepares for tomorrow night’s trip to URC rivals Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun and said hooker Niall Scannell had returned to training following a shoulder injury sustained early in the January 14 home win over Castres.

Yet the South African was less certain regarding return dates for both De Allende and Ireland wing Keith Earls, who was released from the Six Nations squad back to Munster to rehabilitate a hamstring injury that kept him out of the championship opener at home to Wales last Saturday.

“Keith Earls has just come back from national camp and he’s busy rehabbing and going through the medical side with his hamstring,” Ferreira said. “I don’t have a timeline on that.

“Damian is busy rehabbing and getting that hip flexor and groin right, so there’s also no timeline on him. It’s pretty much up to the medics to say how long but they assess him every day and every week, and we just get updates on how he’s tracking with his rehabbing. So in the near future, I can’t say he’ll be available for whatever game. It’s just how good he’s going to rehab and get himself right.”

Where that leaves Munster in terms of both De Allende and Earl’s availability for the first leg of the Champions Cup Round of 16 at Exeter’s Sandy Park on April 9, Ferreira could not say, other than: “We’ll do everything in our ability to get them back as soon as we can.

“If we get them back sooner than later, brilliant. If we have to stick with the timeline because that’s better for the player then we’ll do that. Yeah, let’s hope, fingers crossed, that he gets his rehab done and he can get on training with us as soon as he can.”