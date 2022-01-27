Late drama as Ardscoil Ris force replay after Senior Cup thriller

Ardscoi Rís 24 Rockwell College 24

A replay will be required in the Munster Senior Schools Cup, following a thrilling 24-each draw between Ardscoil Rís and Rockwell College. The tension of this knock-out tie was clear, though it looked as though the home side would prevail after a quality opening 35 minutes.

Joe Costello’s try, deep in added time gave Paddy Hassett the simple task of converting, to save Ardscoil’s blushes. The replacement prop showed his worth to keep his side in the competition.

This was after they’d surrendered a 17-0 advantage only to see 24 unanswered points from the Tipperary college. Ultimately, Ard Scoil were thankful of another chance in this prestigious competition.

The Limerick side, beaten finalists in 2014 and 2015, have never won the competition.

Having travelled just 1,200m up the Shelbourne Road, Ardscoil opened the scoring in the seventh minute, when Harry Long landed a simple penalty. The captain was soon on hand for the opening try, linking superbly with centre partner Paddy Hassett, Long took a brilliant offload and finished despite the covering defenders.

Scrum-half Evin Crowe joined Long on the scoresheet, intercepting just inside the Rockwell half before racing over to put his side into a commanding lead.

Luke Murphy, Ardscoil Rís attempts to rip the ball from his opposite number Brian Gleeson. Picture: Dan Linehan

With the half-time whistle nearing, Peter McGarry found an inspirational score for the Tipperary school. Catching a clearing goal-line-drop-out, he chipped over the Ardscoil defence before catching and running beneath the posts. His conversion made it 17-7 at the short whistle.

Referee Eoghan Cross had kept a good handle on this contest, with the seven penalties awarded to Ardscoil Rís giving them a foothold in the opening half.

That was only the second time Rockwell ventured into the 22, their other trip yielding little after winning a 50-22. But the second-half saw an upturn in fortune, brought on by the confidence from that McGarry try.

Suddenly, the knock-ons were reduced, passes were crisp and Rockwell were on top. With Joe Costello in the sinbin, Joseph Lawrence took advantage when inching over the line. McGarry was on target with the conversion and a penalty quickly followed to tie the contest at 17-17.

With the momentum heavily with Kevin Leamy’s side, they went ahead for the first time with just a minute remaining. Forcing a turnover inside the Ardscoil 22, they crashed over through Brian Gleeson, McGarry pushed them seven points clear.

That conversion turned out to be important as the men in red and black fought back, and after patient work, Costello went over beside the sticks, meaning Hassett had a simple conversion to force a replay. It was his first kick from the tee all day, after Long had been forced off with injury.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: C Noonan; S Brown, P Hassett, H Long, A Lyons; M Moloney, E Crowe; J O’Mara, P Gavin, E Calvey, J O’Mahony, A Shawyer, S Gleeson, T Collins, L Murphy.

Replacements: A McNamara, J Costello, K McNamara, M Danaher, Adam Kennedy, Alex Kennedy, M O’Donohue, A Byrnes, J Dillon, R O’Gorman.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: H Buttimer (Capt); C Neville, R Wall, O’Dwyer, T Carey; P McGarry, W Bermingham; M R Long, D Crowley, J Browne, C Bowen, J Ryan, J Lawrence, J Fogarty, B Gleeson.

Replacements: R McKevitt, L O’Connor, B Everard, T O’Dea, A Harold-Barry, C McCauliffe, K O’Reilly, Z O’Loughlin, T Collier, L Fitzgerald.

Referee: Eoghan Cross.