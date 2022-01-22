Leo Cullen: Johnny Sexton is perfectly primed for Six Nations

Johnny Sexton showed in his first game since the victory over New Zealand that he is on good form ready for the start of the Six Nations.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said after Sexton’s commanding performance against Bath that the Lions' loss in the summer has been Leinster’s gain and that it can be of equal benefit for Ireland in the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell's team get their tournament underway with the visit of Wales to Dublin in two weekends' time.

“Johnny was smiling in the dressing room. The big thing was getting through his first start in a while, since the November internationals,” said Cullen after the game.

“Johnny will go into camp over the next number of weeks so it’s hugely exciting, especially with crowds back.”

Cullen believes that missing out on the summer tour to South Africa with the Lions will help Sexton extend his career at the top for Leinster and Ireland.

“He was gutted about missing out on selection for the Lions, he talked about it himself, but we were definitely the beneficiaries of that because we had Jonny for a big bloc,” said the coach.

Leinster's Johnny Sexton (left) and Jimmy O’Brien celebrate after a try against Bath, during the Heineken Champions Cup, Pool A match at The Recreation Ground. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

“He had a window where he was keeping himself in tip-top condition, working on his body, in case he was called upon. Obviously the call never came but we were having him around for pre-season driving standards day-to-day for a lot of the younger guys.

“You can see it in him that he is a little bit rejuvenated. So we are the beneficiaries and to a certain extent Ireland as well, of him missing out on the Lions, as hard as that was for him at the time.

“He will hopefully get that time back later on, if you see what I mean, but he has been training well again in this bloc when we have not been playing that many games.

“It is phenomenal really at 36 years old, but age is definitely a number in his case and his mind is as sharp as ever, as the crosskick for Jimmy showed.”

Jimmy O’Brien benefitted from that moment for one of his four tries and Cullen was also delighted with the try-scoring form of his wing.

“Jimmy scored four tries but some of his defensive work was phenomenal, so really a great game for Jimmy which builds on last week and stepping up to this next level so really, really pleasing,” said Cullen.