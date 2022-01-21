Provinces team news: Simon Zebo set for Champions Cup return

Dave Kilcoyne will become the 12th Munster player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province when he starts in Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against Wasps at Thomond Park (3.15pm).

While Jack O’Donoghue will become the youngest player, at 27, to reach the 150-cap milestone for Munster as he starts in the back row.

There are three changes to the side that defeated Castres in France last week as Diarmuid Barron, Ben Healy and Jean Kleyn come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either flank. The centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell is also unchanged with Conor Murray and Healy in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne, Barron and Stephen Archer start in the front row with Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

The back row of captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes is unchanged.

Academy hooker Scott Buckley is set to make his second Munster appearance off the bench with Simon Zebo also among the replacements and in line for his first Champions Cup action since returning to Munster.

Read More No James Ryan or Tadhg Furlong for Leinster but Leo Cullen upbeat on fitness

Meanwhile, Ulster have made two changes to the team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash against Clermont at the Kingspan Stadium.

Angus Curtis comes in at inside centre to partner James Hume in midfield in place of Stewart Moore while Eric O’Sullivan is promoted from the bench to start at loosehead prop.

Last weekend’s win away to Northampton Saints has already guaranteed Ulster a place in the knockout stages but they have selected another very strong side as they try to make it four wins out of four and finish the group stages as one of the top seeds and with home advantage.

Curtis, 23, comes into an exciting young Ulster backline that has sparkled in recent weeks against Clermont, Northampton and Leinster.

Moore drops out of the match-day squad while Craig Gilroy replaces Ian Madigan as backs cover in the replacements.

Former Leinster stalwart Jack McGrath’s injury problems have curtailed his game-time at Ulster but he makes the bench this time as cover for O’Sullivan.

While progress to the knockout phase could be secured before kickoff, Connacht have named a strong 23 for Sunday’s final Heineken Champions Cup pool game away to Stade Francais (k/o 1pm Irish time).

There are two changes among the forwards from the side that started against Leicester last week, with props Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath coming into the team. They’re joined in the front row by hooker Shane Delahunt, while Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler make up the rest of the pack.

There are four changes in the backs, with Caolin Blade, Mack Hansen, Tom Farrell and Alex Wootton all named in the starting XV. Jack Carty again captains the side from out-half, Sammy Arnold moves from 13 to 12, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran is retained for his 199th Connacht appearance.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Simon Zebo.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, A Curtis, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, T O’Toole, S Carter, G Jones, D Shanahan, B Moxham, C Gilroy

CLERMONT: C Tiberghien; M O’Connor, JP Barraque, T Vili, A Raka; JJ Hanrahan, M Parra; E Falgoux, Y Beheregaray, R Slimani; P Jedrasiak, T Lavanini; J Cancoriet (capt), L Dessaigne, J van Tonder

Replacements: E Fourcade, D Bibi Biziwu, C Ojovan, S Vahaamahina, F Lee, K Viallard, C Lopez, D Penaud

CONNACHT: Tiernan O'Halloran; Alex Wootton, Tom Farrell, Sammy Arnold, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blae; Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Greg McGrath; Oisín Dowling, Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Charlie Ward, Sam Illo, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, Conor Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Kilgallen